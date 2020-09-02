Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse says thanks to his supporters over the phone in his attorney’s Twitter post.

Kyle Rittenhouse, Illinois Indicted teenager killing Two people injured 1/3 of the protests Kenosha, Wisconsin., on the phone last Tuesday with one of his attorneys, expressing gratitude to his supporters.

Rittenhouse said through a speakerphone held by his attorney John Pierce, who tweeted a video of the call, “Thank you to everyone who supported me from the depths of my heart.” “I want to thank all of you for the e-mail I have received. It was really helpful.”

Pierce confirmed to Fox News that the phone’s speaker was Rittenhouse.

“I’ll be out of here soon,” Rittenhouse added, and told his supporters “Be strong.”

17 years old boy Criminal charges It originated from the filming on August 28th. Jacob Blake Filmed many times by Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse faces multiple felony charges, including reckless murders in the first degree and deliberate murder attempts in the first degree.

Investigators revealed that Rittenhouse was armed with Smith & Wesson AR-15 style rifles. It is said that he and others went to protect the Kenosha business from damage.

The autopsy revealed that 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum was struck a total of 5 times in the right groin, back, left hand, left thigh, and right forehead. Anthony Hoover, 29, was shot in the chest before his death.

The third person, Gaige Grosskreutz, injured one of his arms.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer repeatedly claimed that the teenager was being attacked by protesters. Self defense. The investigators didn’t say much publicly about the incident or shooting.

In the video, Pierce says, “If in the situation this is not Kyle Litton House’s self-defense, no one can protect themselves, no family can be protected, no country can be protected.” “God-given rights.”

“We are not going to allow a prosecutor in Kenosha, Wisconsin to take it from Kyle,” he continues.

In a message to Fox News, Pierce compared a ten with an unknown grid of guns firing “bullets from around the world” as British and American troops fought in Lexington, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1775. This event sparked the American Revolution.

Rittenhouse was held IllinoisHe was arrested until he was taken to Wisconsin hours after the shooting. He was hailed as a hero in the protection world. President Trump It seems to be defending him on Monday.

Critics blew up Kenosha police, and some have accused Litton House and others of being armed in a friendly way, while protesters seem to be treating them in a heavier way.