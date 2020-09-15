Suspicious videos of’UFOs’ rising over New Jersey send alien hunters into the wild.

A TIKTOK video showing the’real UFO sightings’ has spread word of mouth.

This video was filmed in New Jersey yesterday and shows a strange orb floating in the sky.

The unidentified flying object looks exactly what you expect the flying saucer to look like in the movie.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @ Elvin_jku14.

Anyone who shoots can hear it say “everyone stopped to see the aliens”.

The video is a vehicle shot on a busy highway in the United States.

You hear a lot of beeps.

The filming person added, “I don’t know if that is true or not, but everyone blocked the highway.”

Other images of the same mysterious object also appear online.

However, UFOs could actually be Goodyear Blimp, where neon signs display their messages.

Blimp is commonly used to advertise sporting events, and to those who are not used to seeing it, it looks very alien.

A lot of people are using Twitter to make the point of Goodyear Blimp.

Others are still convinced that it is a true alien sighting.

Fermi Paradox-What is it? Here’s what you need to know: Fermi Paradox isn’t rigorous evidence of extraterrestrial life, but it’s more of a thought experiment.

It’s a famous contradiction raised by physicist Enrico Fermi.

Fermi suggested that the massive size of the universe and billions of sun-like stars in the galaxy and their planets are very likely to have intelligent life there.

Some of these civilizations may have developed interstellar travel

But Fermi also pointed out that there is a considerable lack of evidence for life on other planets.

It is very likely that aliens will reach us, but there is no evidence that aliens have it.

