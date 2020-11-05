Swedish PM quarantines itself as state passes dark threshold

Copenhagen, Denmark (AP) — As Swedish Prime Minister experienced a surge in coronavirus infection, a guardian quarantined after someone close to him came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Stefan Lofven released news on Facebook on Thursday when the Scandinavian country surpassed the 6,000 total coronavirus deaths.

“Development is moving fast in the wrong direction. More people were infected. Die more This is a serious situation,” he wrote.

“On the advice of my doctor, my wife Ulla and I will remain isolated for the time being,” Lofven said. “We are healthy and asymptomatic. We will be tested for coronavirus as soon as possible following the recommendations of health officials.”

“This is the only responsibility you can do in this situation,” he added, adding that someone close to him was in contact with someone who tested positive.

Earlier this year, when European countries were blocked to fight the virus, Sweden gained worldwide attention by opening schools, gyms and restaurants and not requiring people to wear masks. However, with new infections rising again every day, the Swedes may not have practiced much in making sacrifices for the sake of the country.

In recent weeks, the government has mandated that a restaurant can accommodate up to eight people. It has also implemented regional restrictions that urge people to avoid crowded places, avoid public transport, and work from home whenever possible, affecting 7 out of 10 people now.

“The Swedish population has to understand that what is happening in Europe can also happen here. We see the increase we have to deal with (in a new case),” said Health Minister Lena Hallgren. “The important thing now is to understand what the purpose is to stop the epidemic.”

Initially, 10 million Nordic countries had the fewest cases of the novel coronavirus. But the latest figures tell a different story.

During the week starting October 19, Sweden reported 9,165 new infections, an increase of 63% compared to the previous week, according to the Swedish Ministry of Public Health, the highest number of cases witnessed in the week so far.

Overall, Sweden reported another 4,034 infections and a total of 141,764 infections on Thursday, with five additional deaths bringing the total death toll to 6,002.

By comparison, neighboring Denmark killed 50,530 and 729 deaths, while Norway, which shares more than 1,600 km (994 miles) of borders with Sweden, killed only 21,954 or 282.

For every 100,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks, Sweden has 293, Denmark has 233 and Norway has 97.3. The corresponding death toll is 0.7 in Sweden and Denmark and 0.1 in Norway.

Experts say that all reported figures underestimate the real damage of the epidemic due to missing cases, limited testing and other factors.

