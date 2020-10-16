Switzerland’s Yodling Concert Made One of Europe’s Worst COVID Hotspots

Swiss authorities have expressed concern over two song yodeling concerts attended by 600 fans of traditional songs, now known as the COVID-19 event that has made the small Swiss canton a hotspot. Second wave of pandemic sweeps Europe.

Those who attended indoor performances in the state of Schwyz at the end of September were advised to stay socially apart, but they did not need to wear masks that could interfere with the yodling.

Small town areas now have a 50% positive rate. (Half of all tests return positive), with the highest infection rate in all Europe over the past week with a doubling of cases every day.

Beat Hegner, who organized the event, told a local Swiss TV station that nine days after the event, he discovered that several people from the major yodeling groups who attended both concerts were infected. “We can’t do anything about what happened in this yodeling group,” he said.

Face masks are still not required by the state, but local hospital director Franziska Foellmi asked people to wear masks to stop the spread of highly contagious viruses and put pressure on local hospitals under stress.

“It’s time for us to react,” said Reto Nueesch, the hospital’s attending physician, in the same TV interview. “The explosion of the case in Schwyz is one of the worst in all Europe.”

COVID-19 infections are on the rise across Europe, with France recording a whopping 30,000 new cases in 24 hours on Thursday, resulting in curfew in cities like Paris. Italy also had more cases of infection than the first wave, which was the epicenter of the European outbreak.

Authorities condemn the resumption of schools and the accusations that young people seem to be reluctant to take the epidemic of the new wave seriously. Attempts to crack down on nightlife have so far been made to mitigate spread across the EU.

Yodling is also popular in Austria’s Tyrol and other alpine regions, but the Swiss state is the first example of a traditional practice associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.