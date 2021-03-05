Sylvester Stallone was almost killed in the film

Some actors like to face all the challenges with their characters. This is the position of Sylvester Stallone.

The star has good stories to tell with her pictures. However, a record is almost dangerous to him.

As is well known, Sylvester Stallone is the star of rock films. As a boxer, the celebrity never strayed from the iconic fight scenes.

However, in Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone found someone bigger and stronger than him. Dedication to a good film almost led to the killing of Ivan Drago’s actor Dolph Lundgren.

At a young age, Sylvester Stallone did not want to see his co-worker make it easy for him. He asked the translator of actor Ivan Drago to stab him as if he were actually in a fight.

“He stabbed me so hard, it almost stopped my heart,” Sylvester Stallone recalled to Fox News.

The actor must be knocked out. But Sylvester Stallone ended up in hospital after the regime change.

“The last thing I remember is being on a plane, it took me to the emergency room. I spent four days in the ICU. Yet all those nuns were there,” the star said.

In Creed 2 the actor appears as Rocky. Interestingly, Dolph Lundgrin also returned in this aspect as Ivan Draco.

Sylvester Stallone has plans for a new boxing film. However, this plan has not yet been confirmed.

The star pointed out in the press that the film would be a derivation with Rocky. The film focuses on an immigrant who is a boxer living in the United States.

At the same time, Crete 3 will happen. However, this project should not bring Rocky.

Creed 3 does not have a premiere date. Meanwhile, the character’s movies are on Netflix.