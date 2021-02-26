Home World Syria: The United States is attacking two bases controlled by Iranian forces

Feb 26, 2021 0 Comments
U.S. Armed Forces on Thursday attacked two bases identified as being under the control of Shia militants with missiles.

The move marks the first military operation of Joe Biden’s presidency and responds to attacks against the U.S. military over the past two weeks.

The site is not specifically linked to rocket attacks, but is believed to be used by pro-Iranian Shiite militants operating in the region, the US newspaper points out.

According to the Pentagon, “TheThe U.S. military has launched airstrikes on infrastructure used by Iranian-backed groups in eastern Syria.

At the same time, we are deliberately working to slow down the general situation in eastern Syria and Iraq. The Pentagon said the attack destroyed a number of facilities at a checkpoint used by various military groups, including Hezbollah (KH) and Qatari Syed al-Shuhada (KSS).

The site is also believed to be used by militants as part of an arms smuggling operation. These attacks were carried out to reduce the ability of groups to carry out future attacks and to send a message about recent attacks, the Pentagon confirmed.

A security official told CNN that the decision to launch missiles at bases in Syria was taken “from above”, not because of a specific military recommendation.

The attacks come as Washington and Tehran are negotiating the country’s nuclear program, and the military operation will complicate an already weak process.

