Mar 01, 2021 0 Comments
Syria's anti-aircraft defense prevents Israeli missile attack near Damascus (VIDEOS)

Damascus blames frequent missile attacks on Tel Aviv. Israeli military operations are said to be targeting Iranian-backed militant groups in the country.

Syrian state news agency Sanaa Information Syrian air defense forces made a chase Israeli attack This Sunday (28) in the suburbs of Damascus.

“A Syrian air defense Prevents Israeli missile strikes in the skies around Damascus. ”

The video shows the Syrian air defense response to Israeli attacks on Assad regime and Iranian-backed militants in the capital, Damascus.

Another video shows Syria’s air defense system confronting Israeli missiles near Damascus.

The airstrikes are said to have been launched from Colon Heights “targeting targets near Damascus”.

Israeli broadcaster Khan Information The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station, killing two people and wounding dozens more.

Earlier in the week, a British cargo ship believed to belong to Israel was wrecked. Explosion in the Gulf of Oman. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Kantz blamed Iran for the incident.

“Iran is trying to target Israeli infrastructure and Israeli civilians. The location of the ship near Iran raises the notion and assessment that they are Iranians,” he said.

