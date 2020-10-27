T-Mobile Announces TVision Live TV Service Starting at $10/Month, Apple TV+ and Apple TV 4K Promotions

T-Mobile announced today that it will be the latest to enter the live TV business. The company unveiled TVision, a new over-the-top streaming TV service designed for competition such as YouTube TV and AT&T TV. It launches on November 1st, and prices start at $10 per month.

The heart of the T-Mobile network is TVision Live, which costs $40 a month and offers a lineup of channels such as ABC, NBC, Fox, and channels such as TBS, TNT, and Bravo. For $50 per month, you can upgrade to TVision Live TV+ and add a sports channel or add it to the TVision Live Zone, which adds an NFL RedZone.

Other TVision Live details:

Cloud DVR included in all 3 tiers, up to 100 hours

3 simultaneous streams

TVision HUB (optional) available — Android powered HDMI device that connects to your home Wi-Fi and connects directly to your TV

However, there is an additional $10 per month TVision Vibe on TVision Live. The service offers 30 live channels from AMC, Discovery and Viacom. The limitation here is that if you are interested in Cloud DVR access, it will cost you an additional $5 per month.

Find All T-Mobile TVision Live Channel lineup here.

Finally, T-Mobile competes directly with Apple TV channels with the new TVision channel platform. Here you can purchase standalone subscriptions for Epix ($5.99 per month), Starz ($8.99 per month) and Showtime ($10.99 per month).

TVision is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google TV and Android TV. Especially T-Mobile is Apple TV+ 1 year free offer to customers who subscribe to TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone through December 31st. You can also add Apple TV 4K to your account for $99 after the rebate.

Customers who sign up for the TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone package through December 31st will receive an Apple TV+ for one year, and they will also have the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99. This is a savings of $80 after the rebate.

TVision will be available to T-Mobile postpaid wireless customers starting November 1st, followed by Sprint users later this year. T-Mobile will release TVision to the general public in 2021. Details of the channel lineup on the T-Mobile website.

