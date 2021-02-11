Take a look at the new private island of the Waldorf Astoria chain in the Maldives which has daily rates of R $ 440 thousand – Notes – Glamurama

During a pandemic, a private island is what you might call paradise. Among the destinations best equipped to meet this desire, we find the Maldives, made up of 1,200 islets. While most resorts are already pretty exclusive, with one property per island, there are even more private options. This is the case with the recently opened Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi complex. At 32,000 square meters, the largest private island in the Maldives can be booked for $ 80,000 per night, or around 440,000 reais.

Under the command of the luxury hotel chain, the resort can accommodate 24 people in three buildings: a two-bedroom villa with sea views, a communal lounge, an infinity pool and a jacuzzi; a three-bedroom beach villa and two swimming pools; and the four-bedroom residence, which features two king-size bedrooms, two queen-size bedrooms, Jacuzzis, and a common room, all with direct beach access. Everything with the finest services and gastronomy.