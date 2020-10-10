Tamera Mowry has revealed that she hasn’t seen her twin sister Tia Mowry since the epidemic began.

They were initially inseparable while acting together.

However, Tamera Mowry said on Friday that he and identical twin sister Tia Mowry have been unable to see each other for more than six months as the coronavirus pandemic has raged across the United States.

The 42-year-old actress said she was unable to travel to Los Angeles to meet her sister because the city was hit by a surge in COVID-19 cases. and.

Separation: 42-year-old Tamera Mowry told ET on Friday that she hadn’t seen her twin sister Tia Mowry for six months due to an ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 2012 Tia and Tamera (L)

“I haven’t seen her physically yet.

‘I’m living in Napa and there was a surge in LA and when we actually headed there, there was a surge in La and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there,’ she explained.

‘We were going to meet [Tia’s] I worked on a family reunion and time, but it didn’t work. But I know we will just cry when we see each other. ‘

That was her reaction in a video interview with her. and They confessed that they cannot see their relatives directly from March.

North and South:’I’m living in Napa and it surged in LA. There was a surge in La when we were actually going up there and it wasn’t wise for all of us to go there. ‘She explained. Tamera November 2019 photo

It wasn’t safe or wise for families to meet in person, so they set up a schedule to stay in touch via video chat.

‘Every two weeks we expand each other and have a happy time. We take a glass of wine and talk about what’s going on. We text almost every other day. However, while there is something about seeing your loved one visually, there is definitely something better than human connections and touching. And hug and I can’t wait for it. ‘She said.

The last 6 months are the longest periods of time when twins are apart from each other.

The complex problem is that their acting tasks now require strict quarantine and safety procedures, so even if they think they are safe, they break the rules that fit together.

‘We mapped it. We say, “You know, it’s been 6 months!” Because using COVID is very special when working on sets. Now I’m crazy because I’m close to a skeleton crew. ‘

Update: Now the two have a video chat routine to keep in touch. ‘Every two weeks we expand each other and have a happy time. We have a glass of wine and we talk about what’s going on. ‘; Tia (L) and Tamera in 2013

Glory Day: Tamera has called Netflix’s new-found hit series Sister, Sister the’Best Experience’. Photo taken in November 2019 in Burbank, CA

Elsewhere in the interview, Tamera recently opened up about the new popularity of her and Tia’s series Sister, Sister, which became available to stream on Netflix.

‘Netflix gave it to the people, and it seems like the holy shit, my sister, is reviving when she first broadcast on ABC. It was the most wonderful experience. ‘She said.

The actress was also delighted to see a girl who was shocked in her face when she ran into a girl watching the series on her iPad in the doctor’s office waiting room.

As fans demanded a reboot or continuation of the series, Tamera said,’We didn’t give up.

‘It really depends on the timing. I think it’s a creative idea. It would be really cool if it rebooted in any way, such as a movie or a series.’ She said.