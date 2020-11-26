Tampa Bay is likely to have its coldest weather since February next week

Tampa Bay, take off your coats.

Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Brian McLaughlin says early models may reach temperatures in the mid-40s of Tampa Bay by early December, after mostly mild thanksgiving.

From February to 2020 it will be the coldest weather – almost nine months ago.

Thanksgiving Thursday will have a high of 83 and a low of 66. McClure said a cold front would bring cold winds while thanks to most parts of the southeastern United States, but would lose us in the north.

However, the Gulf region does not have to wait long to reach a new leading region.

A pattern change is more likely, which may be the coldest since last February. High temperatures should not be in the mid-60s until next Tuesday. We will keep an eye on upcoming trends. pic.twitter.com/TuetD2H5OW – Bay News 9 Weather (@ bn9weather) November 24, 2020

The next cold Monday expected to reach Tampa Bay will roll on Monday night after the weekend. McClure said the altitude planned for Tuesday for the first time this fall will be as cold as 66 degrees. There may be some rain on Monday as the front moves, but it will rain by Tuesday, which is expected to be the coldest day of next week.

McClure said afternoon temperatures would be in the mid-50s on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

“We’re going to have a big chill on Mondays and Tuesdays,” McClure said. “It’s going to be the biggest blast of cold air we’ve seen in a long, long time.”

This winter will be a pleasant surprise for Tampa Bay, according to the National Weather Service, which has recorded its hottest year. Tampa recorded its hottest day on June 26 when a thermometer reached 99 degrees at Tampa International Airport.