Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe homer wins 2 times in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Arlington, Texas-Through all the struggles, every moment he seemed to have to fall off the lineup or get out of the line completely, Brandon Lowe I believed.

He has built himself up as one of the best hitters in the American League, and none of the playoffs can derail it without a slump. Tampa Bay Rays also continued to believe in Lowe. In Game 2 of the World Series, both were rewarded for their faith.

Lowe became the first player to hit two homers in a World Series match, and Rays’ bullpen was bent, but it didn’t go from one match to the series with a 6-4 win Wednesday night. .

“Yes, it was really great. It was great to be able to come back and contribute to the team. They’ve been doing very well over the past month. It really felt great to come back and actually start working again.”

26-year-old Rowe, a rookie two years ago and an all-star in this year’s downward-voting MVP nomination, survived a brutal postseason. Ray played. However, Tampa Bay has never been shaken. Lowe hit only one match and was a pinch hit. I had confidence that Lowe would find his swing.

Rays’ manager Kevin Cash, who said the team before Game 2 “we’ll stick with those who have a lot of faith,” explained why the team believes in Lowe.

“The biggest reason that makes us all believe is because he’s shown he’s a really good hitter, he’s a really good player, and sometimes shows guys that he has to pass tough patches to the guys. After winning Wednesday. “The first home run was exciting. I did. The second home run really caught fire. You have seen it. You covered him. He can be quiet for a while, but he can get hot like anyone in baseball. Hopefully, that’s the trend we’re looking forward to. “

In the end, Lowe figured out how to utilize his 5-foot 10,185-pound frame for one of AL’s great power swings. By investing extra time analyzing the video and recognizing the flaws in the swing, he corrected it and confirmed the dividend early in Game 2.

Hitting the second hole, he earned a 95-mile fastball from a rookie starter. Tony Gonsolin Left fielder in the first innings, giving the raises an early edge. He fired a two-point shot at a rookie Dustin May In the 5th inning, he pushed the lead of the raise to 5-0.

1st 15 matches Wednesday H-AB 6-56 2-5 HR One 2 RBI 2 three -ESPN statistics and information

Lowe admitted that his slump was putting pressure on him, but praised the team for picking him up.

“It would be a lie to you to say that my heart didn’t go anywhere else during that struggle,” Lowe said. “There were times when I wasn’t feeling very well, but that’s what’s so great about this team and the coaching staff. As soon as I started to pull my feet, someone came to pick me up and said,’Let’s go focus.’

“The pure joy of hitting it and entering the dugout [first] homer. Everyone is happy. Everyone is running up and down. It is not individual. Everyone on the team. Whatever helps your team win. “

Add Glow Starter Blake snell: “I think B-Lowe set the mood. When he hit his first home run, everyone seemed to be energized. From that point on, you felt the momentum leaning towards us for the rest of the game.”

In the meantime, Snell did not allow hits, striking out two Dodgers each in the first four innings. Following the fourth, Snell went off the mound and shouted out to the breadth of the Globe Life field, not yelling at any and everyone in the crowd of 11,472. He looked like a Cy Young winner who confuses Dodgers hitters who scored eight points for power, patience, and skill in the first leg due to his fastball, curveball and slider.

The fifth ended both Snell’s dream of a hitter and his night. With two he walked Cike Hernandez And provided a home run Chris taylor. After a walk on Muki Betz And single Cory Seeger, Snell’s night is over.

Nick Anderson Wipe the runners inherited by strikeouts Justin Turner, And he allowed a solo home run, Will Smith And lil river Pete Fairbanks As left-handed, the cushions provided by Lowe were offered to Seager. Aaron Wolf Two out and right hand records Diego Castillo I got the final result for the save. Victory went to Anderson.

Lowe’s multi-home game was 55th in World Series history, 7th at second base and 1st for Rays. Tampa Bay’s trend of needing home runs to score continued. The Rays set a record with 28 homers this postseason, and nearly 72% of goals were scored through the longball as they entered the World Series.

Lowe’s return, which helped lead the Rays to the AL East title, was a welcome sign for the Tampa Bay team, whose offensive struggles are most concerned, especially with the prospect of falling 0-2 for the Dodgers. Lowe scored .269 / .362 / .554 with 14 homers in 56 games during the regular season and was just behind. Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña Jr. Win over replacement.

Now, after Thursday’s break, the team is back on Friday for Game 3 with Dodgers ace, the series’ best pitching showdown. Walker Buehler Rays faithful opposition Charlie Morton.