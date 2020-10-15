Target Chase Claypool, Alexander Mattison and Mecole Hardman

With an extended fantasy football waiver wire deadline, Sean Koerner breaks down his goals for the top three goals heading for Week 6. He also includes how much he will spend to earn FAAB (Free Agency Acquisition Budget). player.

Alexander matison, wr, viking

Mathison should It’s already on the roster in all leagues, but as of Wednesday evening, it’s playing in 57% of the Yahoo leagues.

Mattison has built in advantages. It gives Dalvin Cook a RB3/Flex value when he’s healthy, but he can shoot up to RB1 when Cook goes out.

Mattison is currently Selected as week 6 RB4 Cook in doubt on Sunday. The Mathison may end up on a one-week lease, but it’s worth making a sound bid for long-term value.

FAAB Spending: 40 to 65%

Chase Clay Pool, WR, Steelers

Hopefully, you have read my Week 5 Tiers Taking my advice, I hid Clay Poole as a potential “league winner”.

On Sunday he benefited from Diontae Johnson’s in-game injury, but the rookie won all four touchdowns. Now it is impossible to get him at a reasonable price.

It’s unclear how the Steelers will use Claypool if Johnson can return this week. However, Claypool was definitely in the top 2 in this attack and is currently in the WR23 ranks within Week 6.

For the rest of the season, his results range from WR1 to WR3/Flex.

FAAB Spending: 25-50%

Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs

Hardman is another wide receiver I recommended as a “league-winning” hideout, but I couldn’t believe him in our lineup until he overtaken Demarcus Robinson on a route run or one of the Chiefs’ other WRs fell. Well, Sammy Watkins’ hamstring injury opens the door for Hardman to escape over the next few matches.

Claypool and Hardman have the talent and opportunity to position themselves as WR2 for the rest of the season, but Claypool has the most obvious ascent path and I prefer him. But you can get Hardman. Many It is cheap.

FAAB Spending: 15-25%