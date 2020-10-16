Tatiana Maslany says she doesn’t play the hulk.

She-Hulk is as flashy as always. video: Kevin Wada, Marvel

Literally a month ago, the Internet When the news comes out That Orphan blackTatiana Masalany was cast with a big green lead. Disney + She-hulkOf the series. Masalany’s scope alone was all it needed to make the news sound plausible, and it seemed legitimate given the outlets delivering the news. For anyone who believes in trading, Masalany has something to say.

In a recent interview Sudbury Star Masalany discussed becoming a judge for the Glenn Gould Prize-winning panel and the kind of music she was listening to these days (Sophie and Kendrick, etc.). She-hulk Came out. The actor was rather frank in her argument that she would not play Jennifer Walters, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

“In reality, this is not real, it is a press release,” Maslany said. “It’s not entirely. I’ve been connected to these things in the past and the media has dealt with it, but unfortunately it’s not true.”

Masalany’s statement is She-hulk Show runner Jessica Gao seemed to confirm. Cast in September when she tweeted the original deadline report. Also, Mark Ruffalo visited the Twitter page Welcome to Masalany as a family.. When io9 contacted Disney this morning to sue all of this, one official said, “All are rumors unless confirmed on Marvel.com.”

G/O Media is eligible for commission.

Of course, long before Disney officially released the news, it reported correctly about the cast several times through the trade. Sometimes a “problem familiar source” will misunderstand the information or speak too quickly before the ink dries. But at the same time, this could be a trick for the Marvel brand, rooted in the studio’s notorious secrets that spark excitement for the project long before the audience actually sees it.

The thing to keep in mind here is that until Disney and Marvel make official statements. truly It’s in everyone’s best interest not to get stressed out about who is playing which character in a series that hasn’t started making yet. To be fair, the Maslany casting was pretty cool.

We have also sought comments from Maslany’s representatives on all of these situations, and will report everything that is lit when we get back.

For more information, make sure you are following on Instagram @.io9dotcom.