Technical customer support and quality of services dominate complaints to Deco

Mar 15, 2021 0 Comments
Customer support services and the quality of services are the most sought after themes by consumers this year from Deco, a change of supplier, unreasonable business practices and warranties before the epidemic.

On the World Day for Consumer Rights, the Consumer Protection Association’s presence is made based on complaints received during the first two weeks of January, February and March. 2020, before the epidemic.

“Quality of services [de energia e telecomunicações] And need support [técnico] For the customer, the quick and effective ones have increased compared to the previous years. Problems related to changes in business practices and contracts have been reduced, ”Deco jurist Ana Sofia told Ferreira Lusa.

The reason is that there is less mobility at this time because there are less consumers demanding changes like the telecom operator.

“What consumers want is services running,” he said, adding that there is a high demand for a “quick” response from customer support, with 72 hours of waiting to change internet service, as provided in existing contracts, not working for three days, not even school for children.

The association’s data show that the epidemic has shifted the focus of consumer complaints, and that in addition to customer support, billing issues were heavier than usual in 2020 and earlier, considering the fall in revenue from the epidemic of Govit-19. Disease.

