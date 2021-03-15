Technical customer support and quality of services dominate complaints to Deco

“Consumers run the services they want” © Leonardo Negrio / Global Images

ToLuca 15 March, 2021 • 07:02

Customer support services and the quality of services are the most sought after themes by consumers this year from Deco, a change of supplier, unreasonable business practices and warranties before the epidemic.

On the World Day for Consumer Rights, the Consumer Protection Association’s presence is made based on complaints received during the first two weeks of January, February and March. 2020, before the epidemic.

“Quality of services [de energia e telecomunicações] And need support [técnico] For the customer, the quick and effective ones have increased compared to the previous years. Problems related to changes in business practices and contracts have been reduced, ”Deco jurist Ana Sofia told Ferreira Lusa.

The reason is that there is less mobility at this time because there are less consumers demanding changes like the telecom operator.

“What consumers want is services running,” he said, adding that there is a high demand for a “quick” response from customer support, with 72 hours of waiting to change internet service, as provided in existing contracts, not working for three days, not even school for children.

The association’s data show that the epidemic has shifted the focus of consumer complaints, and that in addition to customer support, billing issues were heavier than usual in 2020 and earlier, considering the fall in revenue from the epidemic of Govit-19. Disease.

“Large-scale complaints and requests for assistance are linked to billing, and more sharply due to a change in income, but also due to a change in consumption habits”, which also led to a change in relations with Deco “Energy and Home”, due to the increase in bills due to the cold recorded earlier this year to heat the house.

Deco claims to have analyzed support, invoice and consumer complaints, i.e. denial of social fees or debt repayment scheme.

Furthermore, the lawyer argues that the lack of sales at home or over the phone due to epidemiological restrictions has reduced complaints to the association about unfair business practices.

Deco argues that the most sought after sectors, such as telecommunications, “still exist”, are the most sought after platform, but there is a change, as consumer products are growing ‘online’ and the performance of quality service and customer support.

Deco’s attorney points out that forcing consumers to “shut down at home” has changed the dimension of concerns about the epidemic, the quality of service and the need for quick technical support to effectively address issues.

Among consumer goods, complaints about ‘online’ increased, a trend that had already been recorded, but its process accelerated the epidemic, with Deco recognizing the companies ’effort to adapt to the new reality, with the last year, the 30-day food delivery deadline not happening.

“There is a shift in consumption habits that companies need to stick with,” he advocated, advocating that the path of ‘online’ trading should no longer be reversed, but points to everything, and more, “digital change stays”.

“In January and February we did not have as many restrictions as last year. Companies are better prepared, but many are still in the production phase,” he concluded, adding that a year after the outbreak, problems continue to arise in online sales, i.e. the fulfillment of refund terms and the consumer. Responding in a timely manner.

