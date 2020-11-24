Technologies used at online casinos these days

Online casinos have evolved considerably over the years, and have become the ideal platforms for people to enjoy safe gambling on the Internet. With latest, reliable and exciting technologies coming to the fore with each passing month, online casino operators are ensuring that players get to enjoy optimum and unmatched online gambling experiences like never before.

In other words, technology is truly transforming every sphere of this sector, whether it is the choice of the games, how people deposit/withdraw payments or the kind of gaming experiences they can enjoy. Let’s go over some of these modern day technologies that can be found at online casinos these days.

Top notch gaming software

Reputed casino platforms such as JackpotCity online casino employ gaming software from top-rated developers like Microgaming, to ensure rewarding, fulfilling and thrilling casino gaming experience for the players. Some of the other well-known providers in this space include International Gaming Technology, Net Entertainment, Real Time Gaming, Playtech, Amaya Gaming and International Gaming Technology. The software provided by these brands come with excellent features including modern gaming graphics, superior gameplay and smooth overall experience for the players.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality are technologies that are gradually transforming the online casino industry. As of now, online casinos are still learning the ropes of these technologies, as they deliver lively gaming experiences to the players.

Mobile gaming

A constantly advancing trend, mobile gaming continues to transform online casino entertainment. The extensive usage of mobile apps mobile devices throughout the world enable players to enjoy unique and convenient gambling on the Internet. One can play all kinds of casino games from where ever they might be, at any time of the day or night as long as they have a working Internet connection.

Block chain technology

Online casino platforms are adopting block chain technology for delivering secure and optimum gambling environments for the interested players. In the past, a large number of gamblers would get cheated by unfair gaming platforms which didn’t guarantee honest and secure transactions. Block chain technology involves usage of cryptocurrencies for facilitating transparent, safe and secure transactions.

The technology allows for usage of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum for deposit and withdrawal of money. Bitcoin is by far the most commonly used cryptocurrency in online casinos across the world including UK, US and Europe. This technology also makes it possible for casino operators to deliver personalised playing experiences, thereby improving the customer satisfaction significantly.

Live dealer technology

This technology offers a highly realistic and immersive experience to the online casino players. All one needs to do is select the online casino of his/her choice, the game one is interested in and the live dealer with whom they’d like to play.

The technology has been enhanced greatly by Twitch, and considering that more and more celebrities are embracing online gambling, especially live dealer games these days, players everywhere have more of a reason to enjoy optimum casino experience without the need of physically visiting a brick and mortar casino establishment.