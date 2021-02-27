Teja Wu! Check out the new Deathloop Game Play trailer

At the State of the Fleet this Thursday (25), Deathloop Game, created by Arcane Studios and released by Bethesda, received a new trailer that shows off its dynamics and features.

Also known as Teja Wu, the trailer for the song of the same name shows the conflict between Gold, the protagonist of the game, and Blackriff Visionaries, which aims to keep him in a time cycle.

As players listen to Sensit’s song featuring Efzera, Gold “Ramplin” looks for Frank Spicer, the radio presenter in the video, who is one of the visionary. The character’s goal is to assassinate his target.

Check out the new trailer.

The video also highlights the abilities of another important character in the title, Gold and Juliana.

As you can see in the trailer, you can use the skills of disguise, invisibility and telekinetic powers, which also allow people to be thrown off the ground.

Deathloop will be released on May 25 for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

Movies and themes that inspired the game

Sebastian Mitten, the game’s artistic director, spoke out a little more about creating Deathloop and its world. Images And the themes that acted as inspiration for the project. The famous name of the cinema was quoted by John Carpenter. In addition, the art director mentioned products such as The Warriors, The Thing and 007: Operation Skyfall.

Check the list.