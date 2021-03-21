Telegram already has a clubhouse! Voice chats reach channels and groups

Since Clubhouse is one of the most attractive social networks at the moment, it is only natural to try to copy or create alternatives to services with Telegram. Thus, they provide users with all the features they want without leaving their plans.

Thus, for this purpose, Telegram began to show a change in its voice chats. With so many important messages, it was clear that change was taking place and now it has finally come to everyone’s use. Telegram calls this Voice Chats 2.0.

The Telegram Clubhouse has finally arrived

The big debit on social media and messaging apps seems to be actually audio. This is really the fault of the clubhouse, which initiated this traditional "new way" between users and brought it to the users.

The Telegram is aware of this interest and already had the opportunity to make voice calls in their conversations. Now a new step Given These conversations also reach conversations on groups and public channels. Explore innovation on Android and iOS.

Voice conversations on groups and public channels

There is no limit to the number of participants in these conversations and can be fully managed by the administrators. The list of participants has been updated and is full of information to be consulted.

Although most conversations are public and temporary, administrators have the opportunity to record them for later publication. This process will be marked and shown to all users and at the end of the registration they will be immediately publicly heard on the telegram.

Voice chats 2.0 and so on

In addition to these new features, Telegram has other improvements and new details in its interface. One of the most interesting is coming on Android, where you can now define the process of swiping to the left.

All upgrades to the latest version of Telegram are already available and can be used by everyone. Everything now focuses on what this copy of Voice Chats 2.0 and Clubhouse can bring to users.