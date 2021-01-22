Tennis player Andy Murray confirms absence from Australian Open – sports

“I am very sad to say that I am not going to fly to Australia to participate in the Australian Open. We have maintained a constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try to find a solution which, of a certain way, would be a viable quarantine, but we have not succeeded, “the 33-year-old Scottish man said in a statement to UK media.

The former world number one, who received a wild card ‘to play in the Australian’ major ‘, to currently occupy the 123rd place in the world rankings, “thanks everyone for their efforts” and admits “devastated not to have played in the Australia, a country that has a tournament that he loves “.

More than 1,000 people arrived in Australia last week on 17 specially chartered flights and the first cases of infection with the novel coronavirus were recorded among passengers.

All players and companions are confined to their hotels for 14 days, according to pre-established protocol, and only those who have not had any risky contact on flights to Australia can leave five hours a day to stay. train.

The Australian Open, the first of four Grand Slam tournaments of the season, kicks off on February 8, three weeks after its usual dates.

AJC (APS) // PFO

Lusa / End