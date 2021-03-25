Terrorists attack Palma village the day after the signing of the agreement between the Mozambican government and the French oil company Total

Vila de Palma, in the north of the province of Cabo Delcado, was the target of a strong surprise attack this Wednesday, blamed on a group of militants who have threatened northern Mozambique since October 2017.

The attack, which began in Mozambique (2pm to 3pm in Portugal), came a day after the French oil company Total and the Mozambican government announced a gradual return to gas and liquid facilities on the peninsula. அபுங்கி.

Expresso reports that violent clashes between the group and the armed forces continued throughout the night. There were no reports of clashes as communications were disrupted during the attacks.

Joseph Hanlon, a British journalist who writes about the conflict, reports Newsletter There were coordinated attacks by various groups, which attacked the suburbs and the nearby village. This fight led to the siege of the road from Palma to Apungi.

The public runs on the boat

According to information yet to be confirmed, the rebels first attacked a local police station before heading to the village of Palma. There, they would have looted and destroyed government institutions.

The shooting forced people to flee to the jungle. Other civilians are said to have sought boats to leave the village.

Total announced in a statement yesterday that it would gradually resume construction work on the project site in Afungi, the Mozambique LNG project, following additional safety measures at the site.

The government strengthened security

The government has declared the area as a special operational zone with a radius of 25 km around the project. A comprehensive route map has been defined and implemented, including the strengthening of security infrastructure and public security forces.

This will allow for the “gradual re-mobilization of project staff and the resumption of construction activities for the LNG plant and community development projects undertaken by the project.” This attack will force the retreat.

Due to the high concentration of armed forces, including branches of special forces, the Palma District was considered safe north of Cabo Delcado. Access to the village was made only by planes as the village road had already been cut.