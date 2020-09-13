Tesla Model 3 for power lift gates, center console upgrades, new’pronking’ and more

A recent report from China suggests that Tesla could apply several notable improvements to its Shanghai-made Gigafactory Model 3. If the guess is correct, Tesla’s cheapest sedan will soon have an electric liftgate and trunk, and some factory chrome. Delete Model Y’s “Octovalve” and the new head and tail lights.

The report initially ran a round on Chinese social media platform Weibo, and was posted by people familiar with the matter. What Tesla owner enthusiasts shared on Twitter Hello.As such, the rumored Model 3 improvements will include several Model Y-inspired upgrades, as well as some rather interesting changes that Elon Musk himself seems to be hinting at.

Double layer glass for better noise isolation‼️ Improvement speed Tesla Just amazing pic.twitter.com/K2NQLQOFfY — Tesla 🇨🇳T☰SLA Mania (@Tesla__Mania) September 13, 2020

For example, in July, Elon Musk responded to a request from the owner of Model 3 in China. Request Power Lift Gate upgrade. The owners in question lost the ability to use the legs, making it difficult to use the Model 3’s manual liftgate and trunk. Regarding the story, Elon Musk said that Tesla will install a power liftgate upgrade for the owner’s Model 3 for free. Of course, this feature has led to speculation that it will eventually become the standard for the Model 3.

Other features mentioned in rumors, such as Model Y’s “Octovalve” and the use of the new prunk, have also been hinted at by Western owners. Just last month, a report came from a Model 3 buyer that Tesla had updated the Frank design of the all-electric sedan. Considering that Model 3’s frank design update It was very similar to the Model Y, and speculation has come that the Tesla might want to use some of the most notable features of all electric crossovers, such as the “Octovalve” and heat pump, in a midsize sedan.

The same goes for the reputed Made-in-China Model 3 enhancements regarding the vehicle’s headlights and taillights. Tesla hasn’t officially announced any improvements to these components in Model 3, but according to owner reports, the latest vehicles are Equipped with brighter and clearer tail lights. As for the factory chrome deletion option, such speculation doesn’t seem silly at all, as Model Y is already released with no chrome accents.

Perhaps the most interesting part of China’s recent rumors are the new steering wheel, the “2.0” version of the center console, and double-layered glass for better noise isolation. These speculative upgrades do not appear to have been reported by recent Model 3 owners yet, but they are consistent with Tesla’s trend. Consistent deployment of improvements In the vehicle over time. Better noise isolation would be a welcome upgrade to the Model 3 as wind noise tends to be noticeable at high speeds. It usually suppresses or overtakes the wind noise of a conventional car, in part because it lacks an internal combustion engine.

