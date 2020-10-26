Tesla Model 3 Vs BMW Road Rage leads to 4 car accidents.

With all the road rage videos coming online, many people TeslaStandard built-in dash cam (TeslaCam) In the system, it is difficult to determine what led to the event. In rare cases, the video tells everything. In other cases, there is a key part that is missing, in other cases the video uploader “explains” the situation.

That said, we often can’t rely on these videos for the whole story, and it’s not very fair to the family. However, people on both sides have a lot of TeslaCam and Sentry Mode The videos we share, sometimes videos, help authorities and insurance companies.

In a recent road rage video Tesla Model 3 The driver said that the four cars were put together and the BMW driver experienced “instant karma” while justice was provided. It doesn’t seem like the cars are summed up, but who knows? There is a lot of “hype” in the video in the test on the screen, but it doesn’t deviate from the picture being displayed. The Tesla driver describes:

“What this video doesn’t show is when the BMW driver first opened the car door, got out of the car, and then tried to put eggs raw, so I got out of the car and had a fist fight with him. This is when this video started when I ignored the attempt. He spit and threw a quarter in my car, all because he honed at him when I knew he was getting closer to the rear of my car.”

Of course we can think of anything we want about his comments and invisible parts. But we can also watch the video and see what’s being shown. The whole exchange is interesting and very sad. Hopefully, those who watch this type of content will learn from it.

It is a very bad idea to deliberately try to hurt yourself because there are dangerous people on the road who can’t manage their anger. Also, if you can’t control yourself when someone on the road upsets you, you can end up breaking cars and other cars, hurting people and going to jail. Make a smart choice. That’s the right thing to do.

Check out the short video and decide for yourself what’s down here. Then start a conversation in the comments section below.