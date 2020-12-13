Tesla offers one year of free supercharging to encourage deliveries on record quarterly effort

Electrek has learned that Tesla is now trying another record quarter to promote one-year free supercharging by the end of this year.

Yesterday, we reported on Elon Musk writing in an email to staff Tesla sees strong demand, but the automaker wants to increase production faster In order to provide expectations.

As we announced earlier, Tesla is currently in the middle of its final year delivery drive as it aims to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter to reach 500,000 deliveries by 2020.

The automaker is expected to deliver 181,000 vehicles this quarter to achieve this goal. It has more than 40,000 vehicles than its last quarter delivery record.

Despite the strong demand from Tesla, we now know that the automaker has added a new incentive to buyers.

Electrek is aware that Tesla today authorized its sales staff in North America to offer one year of unlimited supercharging for unpaid Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

On the day of the commemoration of the Electrek, the vehicle manufacturer wrote:

“From December 12 to December 31, all non-delivered Model 3 Sand Model Y vehicles (except the Model 3 Standard Range) offered between December 31 will receive one year of free supercharging.”

Tesla offers free supercharging as a nominee and uses occasional incentives to increase deliveries at the end of the quarter.

Last quarter, we reported it Tesla briefly offered 1,000 free supercharging miles Deliver cars by the end of the year.

Electrex tag

At first glance, some may think that Tesla is sending mixed messages.

Elon says demand is strong, but now Tesla is adding an incentive to help deliver more vehicles.

The key word here is “deliver”. Tesla sees really strong demand, but is trying to give buyers an incentive to deliver their cars by the end of this year.

Tesla, unlike other automakers, owns the entire distribution system, and because it does not recognize revenue until the vehicles are delivered, it has a huge impact on automakers’ finances, and has already spent money to build those vehicles.

As a result Tesla is pushed hard to reduce its inventory every quarter and deliver as many vehicles as possible at the end of the quarter.

Therefore, even if orders are in the right place for Tesla, sometimes, it is difficult to order deliveries with buyers due to availability, trading hours or other reasons.

FTC: We use revenue generating automated connections. Further.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos And subscribe Web light.