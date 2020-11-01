Tesla plans to release an incredibly frequent FSD beta update

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta will be subject to incredibly frequent software updates, and automakers plan to release every 5 to 10 days.

Tesla launched an autonomous driving beta on October 27th to some owners of all electric vehicles in the company. Semi-autonomous software from electric vehicle manufacturers has been shown to have improved significantly since past versions were released. However, Tesla will continue to improve its functionality with frequently released software updates.

CEO Elon Musk expects Tesla to improve the FSD beta with an update that is downloaded to the vehicle “every 5-10 days”. Questions from FSD beta users Hello. We have released Musk’s answer that shows his desire to continuously improve the software.

Every 5-10 days — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2020

Musk admits that the most recent update to the FSD beta “perhaps about a third of less involvement.” The improvements consisted of fixing “stupid bugs” and should make the FSD software work more reliably than before.

The initial launch of Tesla’s many FSD features is open to the public with timid and slow operation. One example of this is when an automaker launched traffic light and stop sign recognition earlier this year. The first use of this feature was correct, but the software allowed for slower maneuverability until the neural network was compiled with enough information for more reliable operation.

Continuous improvement of company software Specifically, this is expected because the first version of the beta was released a week and a half ago. The sudden surge of information transmitted from the vehicle to the Neural Net ensures a more authentic navigation experience for the driver. Additionally, Tesla may collect more information about what to do to improve your beta experience.

The latest update affecting FSD beta users is 2020.40.8.12, TeslaScope.com report.

Eventually, updates will be frequent enough to be confident enough that the beta will be released to more drivers. Tesla plans to roll out FSD to more owners by the end of the year. As functions become more complex, car manufacturers FSD Suite With $2,000 Off Earlier This Week. To get the features that come with the FSD feature, it will now cost potential Tesla owners $10,000.