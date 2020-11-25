Tesla recalls 437 Model Y SUVs on loose bolts on steering control

Tesla has unveiled a new reminder on a loose bolt on 437 Model Y SUVs that can result in the top control arm being detached from the steering knuckle.

This has happened to three Model Oys to date, but no accident is known to have resulted from the Tesla defect.

Tesla describes the issue as a security reminder to the NHTSA:

The bolt connecting the front upper control arm and steering knob should not be screwed to the specification. If not properly secured, the upper control arm may deviate from the steering knuckle, resulting in excessive negative or positive camber and adverse impact to the steering.

Excessive wheel camber can affect the driver’s ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of an accident, which can lead to recall.

Tesla describes the timeline behind the recall:

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, the Field Quality Team learned of two auto repairs (one on September 21, 2020, and one on October 16, 2020) with the upper control arm detached from the steering knuckle. The repair was reviewed by the engineering and production teams and an investigation into the root cause and purpose was initiated, during which a third auto repair was identified on 18 October 2020. No injuries or injuries were reported. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after reviewing the matter with Tesla executives, Tesla determined that there was a security-related flaw.

The 437 Model Y vehicles were “determined by the automaker to be defective on a two-month basis

Production records do not confirm that the front and upper control arm of those vehicles were properly fitted to the steering knee.

Earlier this month, Tesla made changes to its operations to rectify the situation:

Various changes were immediately made to the production line installation process to reduce reuse, torque angle limits were refined, and secondary inspections and audits were implemented.

Affected Model Y owners are notified, and debugging is as easy as fixing the fastener internally.

Specifications.

The NHTSA’s full disability report is here:

This is the second memoir released by Tesla today.

This morning, we reported Tesla recalled 9,000 model X SUVs on small pieces that could be disassembled while driving.

FTC: We use revenue generating automated connections. Further.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos And subscribe Web light.