Tesla’s new homemade battery is in a test vehicle on the road today

September 26, 2020 to Zachary Shahan

Tesla’s Battery Day presentation is full of information. At the bottom of this article, I will be adding some of the articles I have posted to summarize, further explain, and explain the Battery Day event. First, there is one thing that isn’t clear from the presentation that Tesla CEO Elon Musk just checked on Twitter.

that much Battery day With the announcement, some people think Tesla is already producing some handcrafted batteries for use in Tesla cars, others think Tesla is far from using its own cells in cars, and others think Tesla is already It made me think it’s pumping 10 gigawatts. -Uses several hours of battery per year and recharges new Tesla vehicles. What Elon Musk just revealed on Twitter is that Tesla’s new batteries are virtually in cars on the road today. It’s actually a car that’s been on the road in the last few months. (Remember that battery day was supposed to happen months ago.) It’s not 100% clear if this is just a test car or some consumer car, but it seems to imply (logically) that it’s a test car they still own. Tesla.

producer. We’re only doing high energy nickel, at least for now. Also, it may not be clear from the presentation that there are cells in the pack that actually drive the car for months. The prototype is trivial and difficult to mass produce. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2020

The last line of that tweet means that the company is still far from mass production. Mounting prototype cells in cars is a minimal achievement in Elon’s eyes when compared to the problem of mass-producing these cells and putting them in thousands of vehicles each month. It doesn’t seem to be the highlight of the presentation because he sees the prototype as “trivial”.

For more information on these cells, Kyle Field wrote an in-depth article that I recommend reading.Everything you need to know about Tesla’s new 4680 battery cell.”

Regarding Tesla’s battery capacity and current location, Musk and Tesla CTO Drew Baglino explained where Tesla is now and where it will be in the near future.

“It’s not just a concept or rendering,” says Baglino. “We soon started increasing the manufacturing of these cells at our pilot 10GWh production facility on the corner.”

“It takes time to reach 10GWh. [annualized] Production capacity,” Musk added that the company expects to reach capacity sometime in the next 12 months. “The actual production plant will be around 200 GWh or more over time.”

Musk’s opinion on the challenges of mass production stems from years of manufacturing experience, including years of challenges. But, as I mentioned two days ago, Tesla’s 10GWh “pilot plant” actually The 13th largest lithium-ion battery factory in the world If online tomorrow. Therefore, Tesla expects to pump a significant flow of battery cells in the coming months, whether it be a full-fledged plant or a “pilot” plant. Meanwhile, it has plans much bigger than that, and even has plans to become the largest producer of lithium-ion batteries in the world.

For more information on this topic, please read:

