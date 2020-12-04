Texas Restaurant Pays $ 2,000 Tip To Server

A Restaurant In Texas it has undergone a series of twists and turns Employee $ 2,000 soaked.

According to the local news center, Red Hook seafood and bar in San Antonio could not process the payment to 21-year-old server Emily Bauer. Keynes55.

The Texas Waitress G 2G gets the tip, but the restaurant refuses to give her a cent.

Boer approached the news agencies to find the person who had left the generous tip, which had a note written on the receipt: “Merry Christmas! Work hard!”

After trying to process the transaction several times and failing to get it Customer Contact information, visitors were skeptical of the intentions of the Red Hook seafood and bar. Under one The Facebook post was shared by KENS 5, Accused social media users of trying to keep the restaurant $ 2,000.

Power did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. Red Hook Seafood and Bar declined to comment, but provided screenshots that provided updates on the situation.

“So the guy who left me the tip turns out to be his credit card fraud. I ‘ve seen proof of this. I’ve finished talking to the owner of my job. He’s going to give me a Christmas present 0 2,069.01. . “I appreciate everyone who tried to help me find the man who left me, but unfortunately it’s not true, it’s sad, I hope it never happens to anyone because it’s not a good feeling.”

He also made it a point to tell people the media attention they received that there was no reason to target his boss with malicious intent. Keynes 5 reported that Red Hook Seafood and Bar was verbally threatened and injured by customers who gave false orders and never went to pick up or pay for their food.

“I did not contact the news to get bad recognition for my work or to receive hateful phone calls and threats. That’s not fair, “Power said in a statement. “I love my job except for this incident. I have said it many times. It’s very unfortunate situation and the tip is not true, but the owner is good enough to give it to me. It’s not their mess.”

In an original statement from Keynes 5 on Wednesday, Perr said he wanted to use the $ 2,000 tip for his two sons.

“I never had a Christmas there, I just wanted to catch up with them,” he said.