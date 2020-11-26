Thanks to this there is a hunger crisis in the United States

But in those few minutes, Status slowly pushed her food cart and struggled against the cold and the whipping air that took her breath away. In many ways it reflects his life over the past few months.

Due to the epidemic, the condition is one of 50 million Americans who do not have enough to eat this year. According to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief group in the United States, the number of hungry Americans in the United States is heading for a recession, with 56 million Americans at risk of food insecurity.

“I don’t have a turkey,” Level said. “I don’t even know where it’s going to come from. But you know, I have to take it at a time a day.”

The status quo says he is ineligible for unemployment and avoids what he calls his “survival fund” – money he received after his daughters’ father died of cancer many years ago. It was supposed to be for their college funding, but today it pays the bills.