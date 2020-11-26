Thanksgiving 2020: Here’s what astronauts will eat in space (video)

With so many American families deciding whether or not to give thanks in the midst of the corona virus outbreak, seven crew members are currently on board International Space Station (ISS) can not help, but can live in close quarters. In a new video, five astronauts living in the orbit lab share how they spend their American vacation and what packaged food they eat.

The astronauts said the menu for the holiday party included cornmeal dressing, curry rice and smoked turkey. A video released on Monday (Nov. 23) NASA Johnson Space Center Twitter account.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins makes her first appearance in the video. On Oct. 14, Rubins was arrested by ISS Fast three-hour Soyuz ride In addition to celebrating orbit with Russian astronauts Sergei Ryzykov and Sergei Good-Sverkov (none of them appear in the video.), Rubins recently took part in another American custom: she Vote in the 2020 presidential election (Although, from space.)

NASA astronaut Victor Clover shows off some cornflakes at the International Space Station as part of the Expedition 64 crew’s Thanksgiving dinner video of the astronauts’ holiday meal. (Image credit: NASA)

The four astronauts speaking after Rubins in the video are NASA astronauts Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Mike Hopkins and Japanese astronaut (Jaxa) astronaut Sochi Nokuchi.

They arrived at the space station On November 16, about 27 hours after the launch of SpaceX and NASA, Called Crew-1.

The space crew explained how real their World Festival would be. “We are magnifying 17,500 miles above the planet [28,164 kilometers] An hour, but we’m still here to say thank you, “Rubins said.” Congratulations from 250 miles [402 km] Above earth, “Hopkins added.

“This is the highest party room on earth!” Nokuchi said while holding a few food bags. In addition to the curry rice and red bean rice packs, Nokuchi had a seafood container, said to have been made by a Japanese high school student.

Nokucci also acknowledged the hardships he has experienced globally this year, perhaps an option International spread of corona virus. As of Tuesday (Nov. 24), there were 178,000 new cases in the United States and 584,319 new cases worldwide. According to the New York Times. “2020 is a difficult year. It is a year of perseverance and a year of regression,” Nokuchi said.

This image, released by the NASA Johnson Space Center on November 23, 2020, reflects sunlight in the Atlantic Ocean. This image was taken from the International Space Station as it orbited the Earth off the coast of the United States. (Image credit: NASA Johnson / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0))

The space crew said they would call back their loved ones on Earth for the holidays.

“We’m going to have a fantastic meal,” Walker said excitedly before adding, “I think we have a chance to have another American tradition.

