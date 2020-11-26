Home science Thanksgiving 2020: Here’s what astronauts will eat in space (video)

Nov 26, 2020 0 Comments
With so many American families deciding whether or not to give thanks in the midst of the corona virus outbreak, seven crew members are currently on board International Space Station (ISS) can not help, but can live in close quarters. In a new video, five astronauts living in the orbit lab share how they spend their American vacation and what packaged food they eat.

The astronauts said the menu for the holiday party included cornmeal dressing, curry rice and smoked turkey. A video released on Monday (Nov. 23) NASA Johnson Space Center Twitter account.

