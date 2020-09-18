That mushroom motorcycle jacket will never go out of style

Traditionally, there are two ways to make a leather jacket. One has to do with cattle and takes years. The other contains synthetic fibers and requires plastic. However, there is a third option. It is a thick sheet of salty fungus that has grown over two weeks from sawdust to agricultural waste.

Alexander Bismarck, a materials scientist at the University of Vienna, said, “It feels a bit and smells like mushrooms, but it still looks like an old leather jacket.

Over the past decade, companies in the United States, Indonesia and Korea have promoted fungal hides as ethical and environmentally sustainable alternatives for both cowhide and plastic. Previously, there were not many studies to support their claims. However, research published by Dr. Bismarck and his colleagues Last week in Nature Sustainability Fungal hides have been found to stack very well in terms of versatility and sustainability.

Wearing moldy leather doesn’t mean wearing a mushroom motorcycle jacket. Instead, it was made of a mycelial mat, a network of underlying thread-like roots from which fruiting bodies protrude after rain. This mycelial mat grows easily from almost any organic material.