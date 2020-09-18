That mushroom motorcycle jacket will never go out of style

Traditionally, there are two ways to make a leather jacket. One has to do with cattle and takes years. The other contains synthetic fibers and requires plastic. However, there is a third option. It is a thick sheet of salty fungus that has grown over two weeks from sawdust to agricultural waste.
Alexander Bismarck, a materials scientist at the University of Vienna, said, “It feels a bit and smells like mushrooms, but it still looks like an old leather jacket.
Over the past decade, companies in the United States, Indonesia and Korea have promoted fungal hides as ethical and environmentally sustainable alternatives for both cowhide and plastic. Previously, there were not many studies to support their claims. However, research published by Dr. Bismarck and his colleagues Last week in Nature Sustainability Fungal hides have been found to stack very well in terms of versatility and sustainability.
Wearing moldy leather doesn’t mean wearing a mushroom motorcycle jacket. Instead, it was made of a mycelial mat, a network of underlying thread-like roots from which fruiting bodies protrude after rain. This mycelial mat grows easily from almost any organic material.
Beginning in the 1950s, inventors began filing for patents based on mold mats as a material for paper, wound dressings and a variety of other products, but they were never completely caught up in the Vienna University of Science and Technology.
However, over the past decade, companies such as MycoWorks and Bolt Threads have started manufacturing and selling molded leather products.
“The use of leather is limited to the skin the animal produces throughout its lifetime, while the mycelium mat can grow to specification,” said Sophia Wang, co-founder of MycoWorks.
Dr. Bismarck says the potential for custom materials is great because different types of fungi have different properties such as toughness and water resistance, and there are potentially millions of species to choose from.
Mold leather is potentially more sustainable than other leather sources. The tanning process is energy intensive and Significant sludge waste — Synthetic leather production requires plastics that contain oil. “We have a biological organism to do all of our manufacturing operations, so there are no real energy requirements,” said Dr. Jones.
“I don’t need light. And once you get this material, you can do it according to a very simple chemical treatment compared to what you usually do for tanning leather.”
However, although the mildew leather performed pretty well in the team’s durability tests, the long-term toughness remains questionable.
“Early industry results show that it is considerably more durable than animal skins,” says Jones, “but some industries are cheating a bit because they incorporate felt polyester into synthetic leather.”
The mold leather industry is still in its infancy and mainly produces proof of concept for the high-end market. Bolt Thread’s mold leather handbag sold for around $400. When they were available, a price similar to a good quality leather bag.
However, Dr. Jones believes that costs will drop as the industry grows. “There is already a large mushroom growing industry that produces all kinds of mushrooms for the culinary market. The technology to mass-produce mushrooms already exists.”
Moldy leather products can appear everywhere soon after rain, like mushrooms. The question is whether the consumer will feel the magic. After all, if you regret the fungus leather pants that will live in the future, can you throw them in your yard and compost them?
“It has not been explored yet,” said Dr. Bismarck.
