The யூ 250 Xiaomi smartphone captures the best photo of the Milky Way

Technique is essential to capture a good image or create good content at work. The image provided below as a testament to the capability of this Xiaomi smartphone is usually the factor that overlaps with the technical mechanisms.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone, one of the best mid-range phones offered by the Chinese manufacturer in May 2020, is in jeopardy. Priced at around யூ 250, it is one of the best-selling Xiaomi phones of the past year.

The real power of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Captured above, with a special desire to record the Milky Way, photographer Mikhail Minkov, who specializes in night photography. This time, he did it not with a professional camera, but with the phone.

Achievement requires a tripod immediately, then How do you know In the photo area. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will use the professional “Pro” mode in its own camera app. Geographical location is one of the decisive factors.

Bulgarian photographer Stacking, Adds the desired amount of light, details and details to many images. The two images we see above are the result of a collection of 10 images in one.

Sony A7III vs Redmi Note 9 Pro

We emphasize that the first image was captured by a Sony A7III camera – 5 total photos. The second image is the result achieved by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, which sets the ISO value (sensor sensitivity) to 3200 in Pro mode.

The results prove that even a simple smartphone can give incredible results – compared to a professional camera. It all depends on the technical knowledge and expertise of the hands that create the content.

The Chinese manufacturer has already updated the Redmi Note 9 range with the new Redmi Note 10 smartphones.

Measurements such as megapixel count (MP) are clearer than ever before in the face of the expertise of users of a particular device.

