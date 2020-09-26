The 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback is another coupe-inspired crossover.

Audi



Audi It’s expanding the coupe-inspired crossover segment we call the coupeover at Roadshow. Late Friday, Audi unveiled a new style of multipurpose utility vehicle, the Q5 Sportback.

The biggest change between this model and the standard Q5 is obviously the roof line. The top of the Sportback variant tilts gently to the rear, and the rearmost side windows taper at the rear. This modification gives the vehicle a dramatic profile. Similarly, the backlight slopes steeply to match the lower angle of the lid.



Now playing:

Look at this:

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback: a sleek SUV

3:39



This new variant is Q5 It features a familiar octagonal single-frame grille filled with a unique rhombus texture. Naturally, minor external changes to the front air intake and bumper are expected based on the trim level and optional package. Offering drivers a variety of options, Audi offers the Sportback a dozen different paint colors and a range of wheel designs ranging from 18 to 21 inches. Digital from the rear of the vehicle OLED taillights are optional. It should provide interesting features. Each lamp has 3 OLED panels made up of 6 individually controllable lighting segments. This allows the driver to change the lighting symbol or have the vehicle warn other drivers of danger. For example, if another driver reaches within 6.5 feet of the rear bumper, the vehicle may flash its tail light. This is a more active reminder than a pair of Yosemite Sam mud flaps.

The Q5 Sportback has the same overall height and width of the machine, but is 7mm longer than its sibling. Aerodynamic efficiency is Sportback The model is slightly slippery with a drag coefficient of 0.30.

But what about the luggage capacity? Well, the Q5 Sportback looks very versatile despite its stylish roof line. It offers 18 cubic feet of luggage space behind the two-row seats, but you can move the optional rear bench plus forward with a sliding and adjustable backrest to increase your luggage space by a total of 20.1 additional 2.1 cubes. With the backrest folded, the Q5 Sportback offers 52.3 cubic feet of garbage handling space. Optional roof rails allow you to carry more items. To make loading your cargo a little easier, this Audi comes standard with a power tailgate, but can also be opened by wiggling your feet for an extra cost.

The Q5 Sportbacks come standard with a taut sports suspension, which makes them sharper and more immersed in driving than the regular Q5. Adjustable dampers are also available as well as air suspension systems that provide a total adjustment range of 2.4 inches. this is Sportback It’s still not a good idea to try the Rubicon Trail on one of these to increase ground clearance up to 1.8 inches for better off-road performance. Like other air-suspension-equipped crossovers, this Audi can improve aerodynamics by lowering the bodywork at speed, and the rear of the vehicle can be dropped by pressing a button in the cargo hold, making it easy to load and unload annoying cargo.

Audi



A dynamic steering system is also provided. This adjusts the Q5 Sportback’s steering ratio and power assist according to driving conditions. Basically, it makes the cultivator faster and lighter at low speeds to increase maneuverability, while on highways it becomes slower and heavier to increase stability.

American drivers have two powertrain options. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque for the standard model and a 3.0-liter V6 suitable for up to 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque-performance SQ5. If this engine sounds familiar, it should. This automaker is offering the same product in the fifth quarter of 2021.

Elsewhere, the Q5 Sportback will be launched in Europe with a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine that delivers 201 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and the Quattro Ultra four-wheel drive are also part of the powertrain equation, and the mild hybrid system with a small lithium-ion battery can recover energy while braking to improve vehicle efficiency. With a dual dose selective catalytic reduction system, this diesel engine must meet the latest European exhaust emission standards. After launch, a variety of other engines are available on this Sportback, including gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrids.

Audi



Naturally, there is nothing shocking to report on inside the vehicle. Proudly displayed is the automaker’s MIB 3 infotainment system. Audi’s always useful Virtual Cockpit is available, and the MMI infotainment system with navigation is displayed on a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Like its high-end German rivals, the Q5 Sportback’s multimedia array responds to voice commands (“Hey, Audi” in this case). You can also choose the Bang & Olufsen 3D premium sound system for extra cash. When it comes to driver assistance technology, this coupe-over comes standard with Audi Pre Sense City, which helps to avoid or reduce the severity of low-speed collisions. Features like turn assistance, turn assistance, cross traffic assistance, and exit warning systems are all provided.

that much 2021 Audi Q5 The Sportback will be available in various international markets in the first half of next year. The vehicle will be made in Mexico, but the case for sale in China will be assembled with a finished knockdown kit at Audi’s Changchun plant. How about the price? Well, you guessed it. It is not yet available, so stay tuned.