The 2021 Ford F-150 tremor is ready to roar

Ford Adds a new road version of the F-150 for 2021.

The F-150 tremor It’s a huge step up in efficiency from the popular FX4 package, and it will be sold as a complete series like King Ranch or Platinum – without being an option available on the line.

Ford also offers a shiver-branded package Ranger And F-Series Super Duty, But truck marketing manager Todd Eckert said the extensive set of upgrades and looks in the F-150 makes it a very special vehicle.

“We felt it was the best approach in terms of the mechanical drive features and functional content we provide as an upgrade through vibration, but even the exterior and interior look elements were guaranteed to be the best to deliver that offering as a true series,” Eckert said. Fox News Autos.

The Tremor will be a 4×4 Super Crew with a 5.5-foot bed and will be the F-150’s 400hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 when it is introduced next year, but it could be fitted with the F150’s new 2.0kW Pro Power onboard generator. It is estimated at 10,900 Drilling And capable of paying 1,885.

The truck is capable of handling rough rough surfaces with upgraded hub knuckles, springs and tumpers and offers a 10.9-inch ground clearance and 1 inch wider position than other F-150s.

A locking rear differential vibration is standard on three trim levels and a dorsan front differential option, while last generation F-150 Raptors The transfer case is included in the sample above.

All tics are fitted with a unique hood, front bash plate, recovery hooks, dual exhausts and active orange accents inside and out. Available with the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco, the available electronic driver aids include a trail one-pedal drive feature that activates the brakes when accelerating at low speeds and a trail turn function that uses the rear brake to help keep the truck tight. Enables slippery surfaces.

“We see tremor customers using it on backwoods tracks, two dusty tracks and muddy trends and rocks and tracks, and those types of spaces, approach angles and breakover angles and suspensions and lifts are something our customers appreciate the most,” Eckert said.

The price for the quake has not been announced, but when deliveries begin next June, it could fall in the range of 000 45,000 to $ 55,000, depending on its specifications.

