The $299 Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is coming today.

Oculus Quest 2, Facebook’s new virtual reality headset, is starting to roll out today. Quest 2 is a cheaper and revamped version of the original 2019 Quest. Same as a non-fixed standalone design, but with a new chipset and significantly improved screen resolution and controller battery life. It started at $299 for the base 64GB model and $399 for the 256GB version, down $100 from the original Quest.

Quest 2 Pre-order Open from SeptemberCan be used through. Oculus’ own site And the same store Best buy and Walmart,with Full list of retailers It’s in Oculus’ announcement post. Although it has been difficult to purchase the original quests over the past year due to ongoing supply issues, Quest 2 still appears to be out of stock.

together We wrote in september, Quest 2 improves some of Quest’s biggest drawbacks, especially weight and balance issues. Pay extra $49 Replacement head strap. Oculus has also expanded its library since the original Quest release, Upcoming game slate I promised later this year. The only potential problem is that you need a Facebook account and not a separate Oculus account to use it.

The Quest 2 is replacing the original Quest, and from next year it will be Facebook’s only headset after the tethered Rift S. Will stop spring. There is still some advanced competition for this product: Valve index And soon HP Reverb G2. However, if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive VR that doesn’t require a PC, Quest has a unique location and is currently on sale.