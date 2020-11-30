The 49 players will play the next two home games at the state farm

USA Today Sports

The 49 players will play their next two home games at the State Farm Stadium, the home of their NFC West rivals, the Cardinals.

Santa Clara County announced the move Monday after San Francisco imposed restrictions on contact sports and visitors to the district. For the next three weeks.

“The 49 San Francisco players have reached an agreement with the National Football League and the Arizona Cardinals to allow 49 players to play their weekly 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and the Washington football team at the state farm in Arizona,” said the 49ers. In a statement. “The Cardinals organization, the State Farm Stadium and the league officials have found support and accommodation for them as we work through the many logistics issues involved in relocating the NFL games.”

A practical facility for 49ers has not yet been finalized and they will share those plans later in their statement.

San Francisco is scheduled for its 17th week against Seattle, which could be played at Levi Stadium if the county’s restrictions are lifted three weeks later. Otherwise, the Cardinals are on the road against the Rams to finish the regular season, so get the state farm ground.