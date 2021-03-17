The 5G speed on the iPhone 12 is far from all Android competition

One of the best new features of the iPhone 12 models is the 5G. Apple has finally decided to offer its smartphones with this technology, thus making internet access faster and with less delay.

It was hoped that the new modems that would equip these smartphones would give them significant improvement. The truth is, the iPhone 12 is still a long way from what is expected, compared to what the Android universe offers.

One Recent rating It came from Open Signal to show the reality depending on the speed of internet access on mobile networks in the US. Measurements focus on 4G and 5G networks, in order to rate smartphones with faster internet access.

OpenSignal: Samsung Domino o 5G nos smartphones

The data provided puts the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at the top of the list, with an average of 56 Mbps. It is also one of the many smartphones of the Korean brand that occupies the top 25 places in this list. 60% of these places are managed by the brand.

In second and third place are TCL Revvl 5G and OnePlus 8T +. These have speeds of 49.8 Mbps and 49.3 Mbps respectively. At the end of this list of 25 high-speed smartphones is the LG Velvet 5G, with an average speed of 37.8 Mbps.

The iPhone 12 is far from the Android competition

The weird thing about this Open Signal table is that it doesn't have any Apple smartphone. Not even with the iPhone 12, 5G. This smartphone only reaches the average speed of 36.9 Mbps and 36.2 Mbps on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini have 29.6 Mbps and 32.9 Mbps respectively.

Compared to other Apple models from previous years, there are also distinct factors. The difference between the iPhone 11, 4G and iPhone 12, 5G is very small, with a first speed of 26.5 Mbps.

Since the open signal was revealed, 5G tests have been done in the mmWave group 5G, in theory, certainly reaches higher speeds than regular 5G. It is clear that Apple still has a long way to go before it reaches the level of its Android competitor.