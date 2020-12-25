Today we know that the evolution of technology continues and today / future goes through mobile devices. However, these devices still cannot completely replace desktops. What to do if you connect a smartphone with a PC?
The idea already exists and the solution too! Let’s learn about GPT’s 3 program.
It was via a platform Indigo The idea came to add a smartphone to a computer. This program is called GPT Win3 and it looks like a mini console, Windows 10 has its own operating system and a set of interesting features.
This little gadget comes with 11th generation Intel Core i5 SoC, but there is also a version with Intel Core i7 SoC. It comes with 16GB LPDTR4 RAM and 1TP PCIe 3.0 SST. GPU Intel X
In addition to the equipment, there is a dock that offers a variety of interfaces: USB Type C, HDMI, USB and RJ45. In practice, this dock includes:
- 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Todas T10 GPS;
- 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-CD10 GPS;
- 1 HDMI 2.0 P up to 18 channels Bandwidth up to 32 channels, 48 bits and HDR support.
- 1 RJ45 network port, 10 / 1000Mbps network card.
Equipment can be connected to a monitor via HDMI, which works much like the Nintendo Switch. On the Indigo website, you can find some game recordings from Triple-A games such as Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2.
Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.