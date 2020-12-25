Home science The actual connection of the smartphone with the PC

The actual connection of the smartphone with the PC

Dec 25, 2020 0 Comments

Today we know that the evolution of technology continues and today / future goes through mobile devices. However, these devices still cannot completely replace desktops. What to do if you connect a smartphone with a PC?

The idea already exists and the solution too! Let’s learn about GPT’s 3 program.

It was via a platform Indigo The idea came to add a smartphone to a computer.  This program is called GPT Win3 and it looks like a mini console, Windows 10 has its own operating system and a set of interesting features.


This little gadget comes with 11th generation Intel Core i5 SoC, but there is also a version with Intel Core i7 SoC.  It comes with 16GB LPDTR4 RAM and 1TP PCIe 3.0 SST.  GPU Intel X




In addition to the equipment, there is a dock that offers a variety of interfaces: USB Type C, HDMI, USB and RJ45. In practice, this dock includes:


    

  • 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, Todas T10 GPS;
    • 

  • 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-CD10 GPS;
    • 

  • 1 HDMI 2.0 P up to 18 channels Bandwidth up to 32 channels, 48 ​​bits and HDR support.
    • 

  • 1 RJ45 network port, 10 / 1000Mbps network card.
    • 





Equipment can be connected to a monitor via HDMI, which works much like the Nintendo Switch.  On the Indigo website, you can find some game recordings from Triple-A games such as Devil May Cry 5, Death Stranding and Red Dead Redemption 2.


GPD3

READ  Major study rules out super-high and low climate sensitivity to CO₂

You May Also Like

It hurts too! The world's first smartphone with a camera under the screen in anti-testing (video)

It hurts too! The world’s first smartphone with a camera under the screen in anti-testing (video)

There will also be support for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen

There will also be support for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen

NASA diligently awaits the 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Mars descent

NASA diligently awaits the ‘Seven Minutes of Terror’ Mars descent

New details about the discovery of the 57,000-year-old wolf puppy frozen solid

New details about the discovery of the 57,000-year-old wolf puppy frozen solid

NASA's Mars Rover and 'Seven Minute Terror'

NASA’s Mars Rover and ‘Seven Minute Terror’

'Christmas Star': Photos from the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

‘Christmas Star’: Photos from the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *