The actual images show the sleek Galaxy S21 + with almost no edges

As we have already got many opportunities to mention, Samsung is likely to launch its new flagship Galaxy S21 on January 14th. However, as these devices are a constant target of leaks and rumors, there is little or no news to reveal already under this brand.

Most recently, the new real images of the Galaxy S21 + show off an elegant smartphone with thin edges.

Nothing to know about the new Galaxy S21 line. If the rumors are true, Samsung will launch its new flagship smartphones on January 14th, two weeks from now.

The lineup will include the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra models, but there will no longer be great news to show for this brand. Because everything has become more than known Leaks, Rumors, pictures, videos and even possibilities Analyzes. However, more details are known.

The Galaxy S21 + appears in new real photos and shows thinner edges

This week, new real images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + were released, which shows that the smartphone will have thinner edges. Almost the entire front is a screen, which will definitely elevate anyone who has already noticed this model.

Images shared by user Mary QHD On your Twitter social networking account.

Rumor has it that this version will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with an update rate of 120 Hz and full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1090.

On the back, the violet tone is clearly visible, which is a noticeable color of the various leaks of this instrument. All in all it indicates that this will be the main color of the line. In addition, it shows a set of rooms involved in a planning and gold structure.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 + have a set of three cameras, the main 12MP and the telephoto 64MP. And Ultra Wide Angle 12 MP. They support 3x hybrid zoom and video recording up to 30fps at 8f. On the front is a 10 MP selfie camera.

In turn, the S21 Ultra Edition incorporates five sensors, one of which is rated at 108 MP.