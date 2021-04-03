The Adventure Maker Sega Para Apple Arcade

This week, Brazilian Studio AQUIRIS Wonderbox: Adventure Maker, Available for Apple Arcade. Action-adventure game set in beautiful dioramas is to create and explore the essence of Wonderbox. Players are about to discover the ever-expanding universe with their friends and family, where they can create and share their own adventures. Check out the game trailer:

The creativity and exploration of Wonderbox players touches the mind and gives infinite space to the fantasy game. In the game, players travel through beautiful screen-sized dioramas, with carefully designed spaces for each box to overflow with adventure. They will face a path full of challenges, enemies, puzzles and platforms.

Challenges and boxes are limitless, especially when you invite your friends, form your team, explore and have fun together!

In Creator mode, players will have all the tools they need to easily create their own adventures: blocks, characters and items such as swords and hooks. Each tool defines behaviors that allow players to easily create game content, using the same tools that developers use.

Watch modules magically combine into stunning structures to create environments, animate personalized characters, hide treasures, add enemies, and create conflicts. Building makes it easy for players to publish and share their new adventures with friends and players around the world. Players of all ages can immerse themselves in the new construction release with this exclusive game by award-winning developer AQUIRIS.

Seven Wonders of the Game

1 – Adventures

Accept the invitation and your journey is set: Have fun! Get ready to face the path full of challenges, enemies, puzzles and platforms. Every time you open the game, a new road of trials will last between you and the heart of the adventure. Only the brave will succeed.

2 – Developer mode

Playing adventure is fantastic, but how about creating your own? You have everything you need: blocks, characters and items. They come with limited behaviors and allow you to create the whole adventure using the same tools and content that developers use. See how the blocks magically combine into stunning structures. You need your finger to create the environment, revive the characters, hide the treasures, position the enemies and plan the battles. Give it a try! Post your adventure and share it with friends and players around the world. Such creativity can even be featured in the Wonderbox gallery.

3 – Boxes

They are the basis of the game: carefully crafted spaces where the adventure flows. The look is colorful and often breathtaking. But don’t make too much space, because a quiet box with sunlight will take you to a place with twilight or sandstorms. Box by box, there is a deep chain of interconnected contexts to explore. Each environment is unique, like a skillfully grown bonsai: small in form, enormous in meaning.

4 – Knights

Choose the hero you want to be. Customize your writing with a wide range of possibilities. Get extra options and update your package as you play. Assign the best, bravest or strangest hero for your journey. Travel through boxes, talk to villagers, go through portals, defeat enemies and avoid dangers. The game is about exploring, fighting, jumping and judging.

5 – Challenges

Some boxes are unbelievable. Others are a maze. Sometimes you need coins to buy a sword, defeat the giant, get the key, open the door and finally escape. A treasure can be hidden under a simple tree, above, behind or behind. Find it! Rotate the camera to explore every corner of the diorama. Be careful: the challenges are limitless, as well as adventures.

6 – Team mode

Expandable fun! Create a team of up to 4 players and play any adventure together. Take your tribe and cross the line. Even a dark dungeon glows when you are surrounded by well-fitting family and friends.

7 – SoundtrackRamon 2: Inspired by the rings of Eric Chevalier, the composer of The Great Escape. Every hint in the soundtrack is for a reason: to create the right atmosphere, not just to play a game, but to control a hero.