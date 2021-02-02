The aerobics class reveals the plot without realizing it is alive

An aerobics teacher from the capital of Myanmar posted a live class on social media, without realizing it, he spread the ongoing conspiracy in the country.

King Hin Wai is an aerobics teacher and is very popular on social media for the videos he posts on Facebook, recorded with a fixed camera as the main road in Myanmar’s capital Naibita is laid out.

Like many days, on January 31 he recorded one of his aerobics classes live and performed the movements in front of the camera, while his followers watched on social networks.

Just then, in the background of a conspiracy in the country, a column of vehicles appeared behind her on the road, carrying elements from the army to parliament to seize control of the country. Unaware of what was happening, King Hin Wai focused on his aerobics class.

The video went viral, and at the time of the coup there were those who questioned the aerobics teacher’s exact “chance”, but at the same time King Hin Wai, in his defense, released images of other videos shot on the same days. Location.

The Myanmar military (formerly Burma) seized control of the country a year after declaring a state of emergency and detaining government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.