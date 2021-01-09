Home World The airport was closed and the streets were chaotic. Madrid is experiencing the heaviest snowfall in 50 years

The airport was closed and the streets were chaotic. Madrid is experiencing the heaviest snowfall in 50 years

Jan 09, 2021 0 Comments
The airport was closed and the streets were chaotic. Madrid is experiencing the heaviest snowfall in 50 years

This Friday, the city of Madrid was hit by heavy snowfall, which caused great chaos on public roads and congested traffic in the Spanish capital. Weather services point out that this will be the biggest event in the last 50 years.

As night fell, Philomena’s depression finally became an item, and the layer of cold air it brought with it worsened. Many pictures show the streets covered with snow.

Worse situation led to the suspension of all operations at the capital’s main airport, Barajas Airport.

Adolfo Suarez, the management of Madrid-Barajas Airport, has decided to suspend take-offs and landings due to runway and visibility conditions caused by the Ena, Snow and Plomina storms.

In Barajas, the process of rescheduling flights to other airports outside Madrid has begun.

Company EFE, Sources close to the body that manages the airport, said work to clean the runway would continue and operations would resume as soon as weather conditions became more favorable.

Enair, who is in charge of air traffic control, took the option to start the flight diversion procedure at 9:15 p.m., due to poor vision triggered by the storm.

Eleven planes are scheduled to land in Barajas: five for Valencia Airport, four for Barcelona Airport, one for Bilbao Airport and one for Alicante.

Much of central Spain is on red alert due to bad weather, and the state meteorological agency acknowledges a “historic situation.”

Sources, who were consulted by the EFE, noted that until the planes began to divert, 350 departures and movements were able to operate, thanks to the cleaning of the runways.

READ  Nokia to lower a 3rd of jobs at French arm Alcatel-Lucent

Speaking to TVE and Antenna 3, Transport, Movement and Urban Programs Minister Jose Luis Apollos said the “most important device in history” had been set up to deal with the effects of the storm and urged people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

You May Also Like

The Indonesian plane with 62 people, including 10 children, crashed into the sea just minutes after takeoff - Observer

The Indonesian plane with 62 people, including 10 children, crashed into the sea just minutes after takeoff – Observer

Tempestade “Filomena” cobre de neve grande parte de Espanha

Storm “Philomina” covers most of Spain with snow

The Secretary of Education resigned due to the Capitol invasion

The Secretary of Education resigned due to the Capitol invasion

Express | Benz will not use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the presidency

Express | Benz will not use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from the presidency

Donald Trump’s lawyer wanted to postpone the vote count at the Election College. But you called the wrong number and the record was shared - Viewer ...

Donald Trump’s lawyer wanted to postpone the vote count at the Election College. But you called the wrong number and the record was shared – Viewer …

"Nothing will stop us!" Ashley Babbitt's Last Tweet, Air Force Captain - Observer ...

“Nothing will stop us!” Ashley Babbitt’s Last Tweet, Air Force Captain – Observer …

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *