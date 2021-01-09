The airport was closed and the streets were chaotic. Madrid is experiencing the heaviest snowfall in 50 years

This Friday, the city of Madrid was hit by heavy snowfall, which caused great chaos on public roads and congested traffic in the Spanish capital. Weather services point out that this will be the biggest event in the last 50 years.

As night fell, Philomena’s depression finally became an item, and the layer of cold air it brought with it worsened. Many pictures show the streets covered with snow.

Worse situation led to the suspension of all operations at the capital’s main airport, Barajas Airport.

Adolfo Suarez, the management of Madrid-Barajas Airport, has decided to suspend take-offs and landings due to runway and visibility conditions caused by the Ena, Snow and Plomina storms.

In Barajas, the process of rescheduling flights to other airports outside Madrid has begun.

Company EFE, Sources close to the body that manages the airport, said work to clean the runway would continue and operations would resume as soon as weather conditions became more favorable.

Enair, who is in charge of air traffic control, took the option to start the flight diversion procedure at 9:15 p.m., due to poor vision triggered by the storm.

Eleven planes are scheduled to land in Barajas: five for Valencia Airport, four for Barcelona Airport, one for Bilbao Airport and one for Alicante.

Much of central Spain is on red alert due to bad weather, and the state meteorological agency acknowledges a “historic situation.”

Sources, who were consulted by the EFE, noted that until the planes began to divert, 350 departures and movements were able to operate, thanks to the cleaning of the runways.

Speaking to TVE and Antenna 3, Transport, Movement and Urban Programs Minister Jose Luis Apollos said the “most important device in history” had been set up to deal with the effects of the storm and urged people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.