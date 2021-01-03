The Alibaba founder mysteriously disappears shortly after criticizing the Chinese regime

Chinese multi-millionaire Jack Ma, who has been sharply critical of the Chinese regime since the end of October, has not been seen in public for some time. According to the British press, the Chancellor was abruptly transferred from the reality show in which he participated.

Jack Ma, the former English teacher who founded Alibaba, has become a symbol of the success of the Chinese regime, but the fate of technology entrepreneurs seems to have changed since he criticized financial regulation in China. “The future is not innovation and regulatory ability”.

In late November, Chinese officials halted the ant company’s initial public offering process and blocked the sale of the company’s shares. After that, the anti-monopoly investigation against Alibaba will be announced.

Now, the millionaire’s photo was taken from the website of Africa’s Business Heroes website, which is a TV show that seeks out the best African entrepreneurs. Ma was left out of the promotional video for the project.

Their presence on social media seems to be mysteriously dispersed. The Chinese millionaire, an avid user of the social networking site Twitter, has stopped publishing.

Although there are no signs that the businessman’s life is in danger, this is not the first time a member of the Chinese elite has mysteriously disappeared after criticizing the country’s leadership or its leader. In March 2020, real estate tycoon Ren Xi Jiang mysteriously disappeared after calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a clown.

According to Shijiang’s friends, after pleading guilty to several corruption charges, the businessman could eventually face up to 18 years in prison. Similar sources suggest that the confession was “forced”.