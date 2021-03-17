Home World The alumnus helps the teacher who is sleeping in the car

Substitute professor Jose Villarreal, 77, has lived in a car in Fontana, California for eight years, but this month found accommodation for his alumnus Steven Nava, who raised funds regardless of the campaign. Through the campaign on the GoFundMe platform, the alumni were able to raise 27 thousand dollars, about 22 thousand euros.

The teacher was paid at a surprise party on the day he turned 77. Jose Villarreal lived in a car to continue sending money to his family, who lives in Mexico. The author received emotional help “From the bottom of my heart, I had to resort to my self-control so that I would not cry or be nervous about all this. It was very emotional, completely unexpected and wonderful”, Jose Villarreal, CNN.

The professor is now living in a motel until a long-term solution is found.

