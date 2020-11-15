The Americans reduced their flights to London in December due to weak demand

American Airlines plans to reduce its service to London from major U.S. airports next month due to weak demand for the epidemic, the carrier said on Sunday.

As corona virus cases have increased in both countries, authorities have imposed new restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus, reducing the demand for one of the most lucrative and popular international routes prior to the epidemic.

Charlotte, John F. of New York. Flights from Kennedy International Airport and Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow will not operate next month. Chicago and New York British Airways customers, by contrast, can book on American’s trans-Atlantic partner. American will continue Operate cargo only flights From Chicago and New York and London, “until daily passenger service resumes in January,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“வழங்கல் மற்றும் தேவைக்கு பொருந்தக்கூடிய வகையில் எங்கள் நெட்வொர்க்கை நாங்கள் தொடர்ந்து மதிப்பீடு செய்கிறோம், மார்ச் முதல் வழக்கமான அட்டவணை மாற்றங்களைச் செய்து வருகிறோம்” என்று செய்தித் தொடர்பாளர் கூறினார். “In an effort to meet the lower demand as a result of the corona virus (COVID-19), we continue to run a reduced schedule.”

Delta and United did not immediately respond to requests for comment on their plans.

Airlines, including US and British Airways, have called on authorities on both sides of the Atlantic to change travel restrictions, including to prevent most Europeans from entering the United States and the privacy requirements for Americans entering the United States, through the Covit-19 test.