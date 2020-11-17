The ancient piece of the Pacific Ocean was discovered buried 400 miles below China

Scientists have identified an old part of the Pacific Ocean – the ancient remnants of its prehistoric ocean – that stretches hundreds of miles beneath China and is dragged down into the Earth’s mantle transition zone.

This rock layer used to line the Pacific foothills is a monument to the sea Lithosphere, The outer layer of the Earth’s surface, made up of solid outer parts of the crust and upper mantle.

However, the lithosphere is not always destined to enjoy the scenery. The top surface layer is located in several pieces Tectonic plates, Which moves slowly and changes surface, occasionally running towards each other.

During these conflicts, a process is called geological subduction May occur, where one plate is forced under another Subdivisions, And always runs deep within the planet.

A New study, Scientists from China and the United States have now found that this epic phenomenon takes place at a greater depth than ever before.

Prior to this, scientists had recorded layers exploring the boundaries at a depth of about 200 kilometers (approximately 125 miles).

Now, thanks to a vast network of more than 300 seismic stations around northeast China, researchers have been able to see the event at its lowest point, with imaging parts of the tectonic plate lying beneath the Pacific Ocean pushed into the middle of the mantle. Condition Transition zone, At a depth of 410–660 km (254–410 mi) above the Earth’s surface.

(Christophe Burkstead / Science Photo Library)

To illustrate the sinking layer, the team identified two seismic velocity suspensions, the underground regions facing seismic waves anomalies. In this case, two discrepancies occurred, which the panel states were related to the upper and lower sides of the collapsed plate.

“Based on the detailed seismic analysis, the upper suspension was interpreted Moho Pause Says Qi-Fu Chen, a geophysicist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“Sub-intermediate partial melting can cause low suspension Asthenosphere Under hydrazic conditions in the seabed. “

Although the plate subdivision is active below China, the subdivision itself is farther east, with the slab angled downwards at a relatively shallow 25 degree angle.

“Japan is about where the Pacific Plate reaches a depth of 100 kilometers.” Says Fenglin New, a seismologist from the University of Rice.

Thanks to the new imaging, scientists get a better idea of ​​what a humble slop is, including how much it decomposes when it reaches this part of the intermediate zone, and how much water content is lost from its marine surface.

“Many studies say that the slab actually deforms a lot in the mantle transition zone, making it softer, so it deforms more easily”. Says New.

“We are still debating whether this water will be released completely at that depth. There is more evidence that a portion of the water will stay in the tray and go much deeper.”

Findings have been reported Natural Earth Science.