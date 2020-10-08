The Andromeda Galaxy, 2.5 million light-years from Earth, is currently being observed.

By now you may know that we live in an amazing galaxy known as the Milky Way. About 105,000 light-years left and right, with well over 200 billion stars.

We are only 27,000 light-years away from the galactic center and revolve around the center about once every 225 million years. What a surprise!

In space known since the Big Bang (13.5 billion years ago), astronomers believe that there are at least 2 trillion galaxies in space soup. That is, there are 200 billion galaxies.

That many galaxies!

Here on Earth and Arizona we see the great Andromeda Galaxy, one of the most amazing galaxies known to mankind.

Andromeda is one of the largest and closest of the major galaxies around the Milky Way.

It was first observed with the naked eye around AD 964 by Persian astronomer Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi. He described the object as “a vague stain.”

In 1612, astronomer Simon Marius described the galaxy as a “little cloud” in the asterisk of that era.

In 1764, the famous comet observer Charles Messier classified the Andromeda galaxy as a celestial object on his list known as M31!

here This is an image of the Andromeda Galaxy as viewed from Earth.

With the advent of modern telescopes and science, the Andromeda Galaxy is now known to be about 2.5 million light-years away from us.

Think for a moment: the light you see in this massive galaxy left Andromeda’s star 2.5 million years ago and came here in October 2020.

Thought to contain well over a trillion stars, this galaxy is larger than our Milky Way.

Now let’s see how to find this celestial treat in the pre-Halloween sky!

The Andromeda Galaxy, situated high in the northeast sky around 9pm Arizona time, fits perfectly into the ancient constellation of Andromeda, the daughter of Cassiopeia and Cepheus.

Here is the default finder. chart For constellations and galaxies.

On dark and moonless nights, the M31 is easy to see with binoculars and, of course, best viewed with a telescope.

The galaxy can actually be seen with the naked eye at the darkest sky site. Imagine looking only at this object with the naked eye. 2.5 million light-years away.

In terms of each diameter, the true size of the galaxy is even more impressive. The galaxy is actually larger than the apparent size of the moon in our sky.

here Yes.

When you look at the Andromeda Galaxy with binoculars or a small telescope, you’re actually looking at the nucleus rather than a faint spiral arm.

To add to the enormous size of this galaxy in our sky, astronomers have already discovered massive gas bubbles that surround a massive galaxy.

here There is more to this story.

this It’s about how far the gas bubble extends in the Andromeda Galaxy.

Finally, the Andromeda Galaxy and our Milky Way will actually collide within billions of years and hit us, creating a massive galaxy structure known as Milkomeda.

Those events can be seen in the simulation here.

More here Finder chart To find out the location of the Andromeda Galaxy.

Good luck looking at the Andromeda Galaxy!

