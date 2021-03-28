The animated series promotes vaccinations for everyone

“Pantemica” is a new animated series that promotes global access to the anti-Govt vaccine.

The project was started by One, a global anti-poverty organization, co-funded by Irish singer U2.

International stars Penelope Cruz, Michael Sheen and David Oylovo are taking part in the project to give voice to the animated characters.

On social networks, Bono sent the message that everyone needs to be vaccinated.

Analysts of this non-profit organization say that without global access to vaccines, deaths would double and the world economy would lose 7. 7.8 billion.

The managing director of the project explains the reasons for choosing the animated film for this campaign.

“We want to take this idea to new audiences and young people. It’s a simple message. Without vaccines, the epidemic is not over.

“Risk is a mutation of a virus that can become resistant to existing vaccines. This is one of the messages in this animation, which is a potential scenario because rich countries are accumulating vaccines, and it’s time for the infection to last longer,” McNair adds.

British illustrator Andrew Ray designed the characters and presented the award to Emmy in association with an independent animation studio.

“Our main concern was to represent people from different communities and different parts of the world in order to escape from stereotypes. That’s why we’ve created a way to differentiate these weird characters without seeking clichளிs,” Chart Andrew Ray explains.

Series “International Spread” Now dubbed or dubbed in multiple languages.