The App Store broke the 2020 sales record

The end of the year is usually the time of best performance in Apple products. As sales increase, your utility stores also come to life with a new lease, which stimulates the establishment of new projects and sales.

After a difficult year, the App Store returned to operation in late 2020. According to Apple, which spent $ 1.8 billion on its App Store, these numbers don’t stop there.

Another epic end of the year for the App Store

Since Apple's iOS is the only point to get the app for the ecosystem, it's natural for the App Store to get more functionality during times of high device sales. Apple, by the end of the year, had the best sales figures and last year was no different.

With a wide variety of programs that users want to use, they often not only install free apps, but also buy a lot. End of 2020, and Second Apple, sales figures rose to 8 1.8 billion.

Sales to the Apple Store increased

This is an interesting value, but it can be obscured by something more important. On New Year’s Day alone, the App Store soared and spent $ 40,540 million on apps. This figure represents a 40% growth compared to the previous year.

An apple Highlight The App Store's role in its ecosystem, especially in the development of applications for iOS. He revealed that since 2008 programmers have received more than $ 200 billion.

It does not live only on available applications

In the same Apple release, the brand marked its other services and the 2020 results. More than 90% of iOS 14 users have used the new Apple Music features. Apple Books has grown and already has 90 million monthly users and Apple Arcade has over 140.

These are the best values ​​for the App Store, confirming a very active 2021 year. The company should soon start a real war against many companies who want a more open and better store for programmers.