Dec 23, 2020 0 Comments
The Apple Watch Series 6 deal comes with a $ 60 discount on Amazon

Ars Technica

Today’s Dealmaster Apple Watch Series 6 product is titled with a good discount on the RED version, which brings a high-end smartwatch Dropped to 9,339 on Amazon. It’s not cheap all the time, but it’s about $ 60 from Apple’s MSRP and about $ 30 at the rate we’ve seen online in recent weeks. Other colors are also available for $ 10, but the deal is arguably a good price A full-featured smartwatch for iPhone owners.

Elsewhere, we have round-the-clock deals on Samsung microSD cards, Apple pencils, lots of video games, rogue media streamers and more. It’s too late to send many last minute gifts during the holidays, but you can see our full roundup below.

Top 10 deals of the day

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go has a clean, well-structured design.
Jeff Dunn

Laptop and desktop PC deals

  • Apple Mac Mini (Late 2020) Mini Desktop – Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 39 639 In B&H (back-order – usually 99 699).
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Co Laptop – Intel Core i5-1035G1, 12.4-inch 1536×1024, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $ 649.99 Microsoft and Amazon (Usually $ 700).
  • Microsoft Surface Book3 2-in-1 laptop – Intel Core i5-1035G7, 13.5-inch 3000×2000, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD 29 1,299.99 Microsoft (typically 5 1,550).
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) Laptop – Intel Core i7-10510U, 14 inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 1Tb SST $ 1,199.99 On Lenovo (use code: THINKSHOLIDAYNormally 8 1,800).
  • Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 laptop – Intel Core i5-10210U, 13.5-inch 2256×1504, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD $ 549 Best Pie (usually 29 629).
  • Dell G7 17 Gaming Laptops – Intel Core i7-10750H, 17.3-inch 1080p 300Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SST, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q 29 1,299.99 Best bag (usually 7 1,700).
  • 32-inch LG 32GK650F Gaming Monitor 60 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA, FreeSync $ 296.99 At B&H (usually $ 380).
  • 24 inch Dell Ultrashope24 (U2417H) Monitor 80 1080p, 60Hz, IPS $ 159.95 On Amazon (usually $ 230).
  • 27-inch LG 27GL 850-B Gaming Monitor 60 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS, Freesink $ 446.99 On Amazon, Adorama, And P & H (Usually $ 500).
  • SKHonix Gold S31 (1TB) 2.5 inch SATA internal SSD $ 83.99 On Amazon (Clip 20% CouponNormally $ 105)
  • Important MX500 (2TB) 2.5 inch SATA internal SSD $ 189.99 On Amazon (usually $ 225).
READ  Dr. Disrespect Could Take Legal Action For His Twitch Ban
<em> Ghost of Sushima </ em> One of our favorite games of 2020. “src =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ghost-of-Tsushima_20200712205423-640×360.jpg “width =” 640 “height =” 360 “srcset =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Ghost-of-Tsushima_20200712205423-1280×720.jpg 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
Sucker Punch / SIE

Video game deals

<em> Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla </ em>. “src =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/asscreeval-eivor-02-1440×810-640×360.jpg “width =” 640 “height =” 360 “srcset =” https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/asscreeval-eivor-02-1440×810-1280×720.jpg 2x”/></a><figcaption class=
Ubisoftin

Sony's DualShock 4 Pack Button connection does not work with PS5 games, but it does make DualShock 4 more convenient for PS4 or PC.
Jeff Dunn

Gaming deals

Roku Streaming Stick + 4K HDR Media Streamer.
Samuel Action

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Apple Watch Series6.
Corey Coskin

Electronics contracts

4-Gen Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker.
Amazon

Smart home device deals

First generation (left) and second generation (right) apple pencils. The iPod Air and Mini only work with the first generation.
Samuel Action

Parts and other contracts

  • Select Samsung EVO (128GB) Micro SDXC Card – UHS-I, U3 $ 15.99 Amazon and Samsung (Usually $ 20).
  • Apple pencil (2nd Gen) Stylus for iPod $ 99 On Amazon (usually $ 125).
  • Tile Matte (2020) Bluetooth Item Tracker $ 17.99 Amazon and Home Depot (Usually $ 24).
  • Tile Slim (2020) Bluetooth Item Tracker $ 23.99 On Amazon (usually $ 30).
  • Prime only: Aukey PA-B3 USB-C Wall Charger W 65W Total, 65W USB-C PD, USB-A, KN $ 24.99 On Amazon (Clip $ 5 couponNormally $ 38).

