The Apple Watch Series 6 deal comes with a $ 60 discount on Amazon

Today’s Dealmaster Apple Watch Series 6 product is titled with a good discount on the RED version, which brings a high-end smartwatch Dropped to 9,339 on Amazon. It’s not cheap all the time, but it’s about $ 60 from Apple’s MSRP and about $ 30 at the rate we’ve seen online in recent weeks. Other colors are also available for $ 10, but the deal is arguably a good price A full-featured smartwatch for iPhone owners.

Elsewhere, we have round-the-clock deals on Samsung microSD cards, Apple pencils, lots of video games, rogue media streamers and more. It’s too late to send many last minute gifts during the holidays, but you can see our full roundup below.

Note: Ars Technica may claim compensation for the sale from the links in this post Link programs.

Dealmaster has launched its own newsletter! Sign up to get a short, tightly managed list of the best tech deals on the web – no nonsense, directly to your inbox and often before they even arrive on the Ars homepage.

Advertising

Top 10 deals of the day

Laptop and desktop PC deals

Video game deals

Gaming deals

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Electronics contracts

Smart home device deals

Parts and other contracts