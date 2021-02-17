The arrival date of Black Ops Cold War and Warson Season 2 has been revealed

A Implementation Announced starting today Season 2 Do Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War e do Warson On February 25, 2021. Free content update and its release date a Trailer The footage of the carnival was released this Tuesday, and we can see below.

The trailer in question is set in the jungles of Laos, located in Southeast Asia.

“It simply came to our notice then. Let’s get some WILD ”, The official summary that comes with the trailer says. “The cavalry is coming in the second season of #BlackOpsColdWar on February 25th.”

Black Ops Cold War and Warson Season 2 is coming out on February 25th

Earlier this month, Raven Software (the studio behind Warson) released an update that included a solution to a major bug that had become a recurring problem in the game, and removed the Armor Royal mode to help combat the invisible bug, but we’re talking about this Here.

Now, with the first anniversary of the game taking place next March, they are preparing to launch a new map for Warson with a Cold War theme.

Released only in November 2020, Black Ops Cold War is already one of the top 20 best-selling games in US history. Earlier this month, Activision announced plans to release a new game Premium It is based on the Call of Duty in the fourth quarter of 2021, and said the Call of Duty ownership has earned about $ 27 billion in lifetime sales since its launch in 2003.

